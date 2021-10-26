Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary 'could be Holly and Phil's successors on This Morning'

26 October 2021, 11:32 | Updated: 26 October 2021, 11:41

Alison and Dermot could reportedly replace Holly and Phil in the future
Alison and Dermot could reportedly replace Holly and Phil in the future. Picture: Shutterstock
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Alison and Dermot are reportedly being eyed up to take on a more permanent slot on This Morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This Morning bosses are reportedly considering Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary as possible future replacements for Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

The presenting duo, who took over from Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes last year, have been covering for Holly and Phil while they took a well-earned rest.

A TV insider has told The Sun that, while there are no plans to replace Holly and Phil at the moment, Alison and Dermot could be given a more permanent slot in the future.

The source said: "There are no firm plans to replace the hosts but producers always keep an eye on potential heirs.

Alison and Dermot host This Morning every Friday
Alison and Dermot host This Morning every Friday. Picture: Shutterstock

"Alison and Dermot will have been scrutinised during their week-long stint to see how This Morning would look if they took over full-time.

"And the verdict was very favourable.

"They are very much viewed as a breath of fresh air and have had a largely positive response from viewers."

Phil has been presenting the show for two decades, and Holly took on the role in 2009.

It was announced late last year that Alison and Dermot would take over from Eamonn and Ruth on the Friday morning slot.

Alison and Dermot took over from Eamonn and Ruth
Alison and Dermot took over from Eamonn and Ruth. Picture: Shutterstock

Alison said at the time: "I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning - initially for a few months - that I would still be there 19 years later.

"I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much. I’m just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot."


Dermot added: "I'm deeply thrilled and honoured to be joining the This Morning team next year. We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them.

"Above all, we want to have fun and for you to be able to kick your weekend off with a smile, especially given the year we've all had. So I'm delighted to be co-hosting with the living embodiment of sunshine on a rainy day. I can't wait to get started."

