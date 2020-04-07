Alison Hammond shares rare glimpse of son Aiden, 14, in hilarious clip

Alison Hammond's son hilariously crashed her latest TikTok video.

Alison Hammond has given a rare insight into her family life after her son Aiden hilariously crashed her latest TikTok video.

Read more: Christine McGuinness makes x-rated jibe about Paddy McGuinness' manhood

The presenter and Celebs Go Dating star, 45, was dancing around her kitchen to Megan Thee Stallion's viral track, Savage, when a confused-looking Aiden walked in.

Alison's son Aiden crashed her TikTok video. Picture: TikTok/Alison Hammond

He seemed unimpressed with his mother's dancing and stared at her in shock as she mouthed: "I'm a savage / Classy, bougie, ratchet."

Read more: Alesha Dixon criticised for 'sunbathing in the park' but it’s actually her huge garden

Alison captioned the hilarious clip: "When you throw shapes in the kitchen and your son walks in not impressed [laughing emoji]."

Fans couldn't get enough of the hilarious clip. Picture: TikTok/Alison Hammond

Many - including Alison's This Morning co-stars - rushed to comment their approval of the video, with Ruth Langsford writing: "His face!!!" alongside a laughing emoji.

Dr Ranj also added "DEAD", and Perri Kieley wrote "Yessss" with a laugher emoji.

One fan wrote: "Brilliant! You really are a ray of sunshine and you make me smile”, and another said: “can’t breathe!"

NOW READ:

Jacqueline Jossa says 'if you don't have a garden, tough' as she despairs at lockdown rule-breakers