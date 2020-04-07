Alison Hammond shares rare glimpse of son Aiden, 14, in hilarious clip

7 April 2020, 11:44

Alison Hammond's son hilariously crashed her latest TikTok video.

Alison Hammond has given a rare insight into her family life after her son Aiden hilariously crashed her latest TikTok video.

The presenter and Celebs Go Dating star, 45, was dancing around her kitchen to Megan Thee Stallion's viral track, Savage, when a confused-looking Aiden walked in.

Alison's son Aiden crashed her TikTok video
Alison's son Aiden crashed her TikTok video. Picture: TikTok/Alison Hammond

He seemed unimpressed with his mother's dancing and stared at her in shock as she mouthed: "I'm a savage / Classy, bougie, ratchet."

Alison captioned the hilarious clip: "When you throw shapes in the kitchen and your son walks in not impressed [laughing emoji]."

Fans couldn't get enough of the hilarious clip
Fans couldn't get enough of the hilarious clip. Picture: TikTok/Alison Hammond

Many - including Alison's This Morning co-stars - rushed to comment their approval of the video, with Ruth Langsford writing: "His face!!!" alongside a laughing emoji.

Dr Ranj also added "DEAD", and Perri Kieley wrote "Yessss" with a laugher emoji.

One fan wrote: "Brilliant! You really are a ray of sunshine and you make me smile”, and another said: “can’t breathe!"

