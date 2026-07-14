Alison Hammond shares sweet insight into 22-year age gap relationship and addresses marriage rumours

14 July 2026, 11:33

Alison Hammond gushed over her "lovely man" in a new interview.
Alison Hammond gushed over her "lovely man" in a new interview. Picture: Instagram/@alisonhammond55

By Claire Blackmore

This Morning's Alison Hammond, 51, gushed over her sweet relationship with boyfriend David Putman, 29, in a rare interview.

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Alison Hammond has opened up about her 'loving and easy' relationship with boyfriend David Putman – even hinting at whether the lovebirds are planning to marry in the near future.

The This Morning presenter, 51, has been dating the Russian model and massage therapist, 29, for the last three years and has recently gushed over her man during a rare interview about her private life.

Despite their 22-year age gap, which shocked family members at first, she admitted the pair continue to "choose each other every day" and enjoy the "easy" dynamic that's grown between them over time.

The former Big Brother housemate previously told fans that things were going "really, really well" behind closed doors, but wasn't sure if they would ever officially tie the knot.

There's 22 years between the TV host, 51, and her boyfriend, 29.
There's 22 years between the TV host, 51, and her boyfriend, 29. Picture: Instagram/@alisonhammond55

Now, she's addressed swirling marriage rumours and has explained why a big white wedding still isn't at the top of her and David's agenda.

The bubbly star said: "We don’t need to! We’re both cool."

The mother-of-one initially met her partner when she booked an appointment for a massage with him, sparking a connection that has blossomed into a strong bond.

She told The Mirror: "I’ve got a lovely man in my life.

"It’s just easy. I think that’s when you know you’ve got something special.

"He just sees me for who I am. We choose each other, every day."

The bubbly star addressed rumours she was planning on marrying David.
The bubbly star addressed rumours she was planning on marrying David. Picture: Instagram/@alisonhammond55

The Great British Bake Off host also addressed the age gap between her and David, explaining that other people's opinions have never really impacted the couple's romantic choices.

She added: "It’s nothing to do with anyone else.

"Yeah, people are going to talk. People do, but that’s their business, not mine."

According to reports, it was David's mother who found their different ages tricky to comprehend when they started dating.

A source revealed: "She thinks Alison is way too old for David and doesn’t like all the attention her TV fame has brought to her son.”

But in a separate interview, she later told Good Housekeeping: "I can see how, on paper, you’d notice the age difference.

"Yes, I’m 22 years older than he is, but if you saw us together, you’d understand. People have said to me, 'We get it now.'"

She keeps her relationship with the Russian model largely out of the public eye.
She keeps her relationship with the Russian model largely out of the public eye. Picture: Instagram/@alisonhammond55

A beaming Alison has since described her 6ft 10in boyfriend David as being 'caring and supportive' – something she really values in a partner – and the warm and fuzzy feelings don't stop there.

"I don't like to go into detail about him, because it's my private life, and I want to respect his life as well. But you know I'm loved-up, everyone knows that!"

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