Exclusive

Amanda Holden reveals horrific details from the moment she broke her leg as she returns to Heart Breakfast

28 October 2019, 08:49 | Updated: 28 October 2019, 10:35

Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden revealed the horrific details from the moment she broke her leg
Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden revealed the horrific details from the moment she broke her leg. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Amanda Holden is back on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston after breaking her leg on holiday.

Amanda Holden’s holiday took a turn for the worst last week when the Britain’s Got Talent judge broke her leg.

The Heart presenter was on holiday with her husband Chris and daughter Hollie when she injured herself on an inflatable assault course in the sea.

Revealing the horrific details from the moment she broke her leg, Amanda told Jamie Theakston on Heart Breakfast: “I don’t want to get flashbacks!”

Amanda Holden is not using a scooter to help her get around
Amanda Holden is not using a scooter to help her get around. Picture: INSTAGRAM/Amanda Holden

She said: “I was in Cyprus, it was like wipeout, like an inflatable assault course in the sea.

“My eldest daughter was on a school trip, so Hollie was on her own with me and Chris, and she was desperate to get on this thing.”

“And if you’ve seen my husband’s hair, it’s fabulous, he did not want to get it wet, so he was on the sun lounger!”

Amanda Holden broke her leg while taking part in an assault course on the sea
Amanda Holden broke her leg while taking part in an assault course on the sea. Picture: Heart

Amanda continued to explain: “I decided I’m not going to read my book and have an Aperol Spritz like normal, I will try and be a good mother, so I went on this assault course and I went round and round loads of times on my hands and knees – like the geriatric I am.

“There were these kids who were bombing it round, and in the end they bashed into Holly. And I said ‘excuse me!’, I was looking around for their mum and dad like, ‘c’mon you can’t do that on this’.

“They winded Holly, and she was upset. Then she swam off, so I thought I’ll have to go after her, and there were the three stepping stones that I had previously crawled over, I ran them really quick, made it – but then when I got to the inflatable platform, and I fell and twisted my leg back on itself and I fell back into the sea.”

Amanda Holden was on holiday in Cyprus with her husband and daughter, Hollie
Amanda Holden was on holiday in Cyprus with her husband and daughter, Hollie. Picture: Instagram/Amanda Holden

Amanda explained that while she has never broken a bone in her life, she felt a “shift” inside her leg.

“I felt sick”, the star told Jamie, “So I swam back one-legged, swearing under my breath, trying to wave at Chris, who was soaking up the sun!”

Amanda now has a metal plate in her leg, which will help her injury heal faster, and is getting around on a leg scooter!

