Andrew Brady shares 'Caroline Flack NDA' and says 'abuse has no gender' following 'assault' scandal

16 December 2019, 13:35 | Updated: 16 December 2019, 15:07

Andrew Brady and Caroline Flack were engaged last year
Andrew Brady and Caroline Flack were engaged last year. Picture: PA/Shutterstock

Caroline Flack's ex appears to have shared a Non Disclosure Agreement he was given during their relationship.

Andrew Brady has shared what he claims is a Non Disclosure Agreement given to him while he was in a relationship with Caroline Flack.

Caroline and Andrew parted ways in 2018
Caroline and Andrew parted ways in 2018. Picture: Shutterstock

The former Apprentice star shared the gagging order alongside the caption: '#abusehasnogender'.

His post comes just days after Caroline was arrested and charged with assault of her boyfriend Lewis Burton at her flat in north London. The charged have since been dropped.

View this post on Instagram

#abusehasnogender

A post shared by Andrew Brady (@itsandrewbrady) on

There has been no other suggestion of violence in Caroline's previous relationships.

The document reads: "Due to the nature of your relationship, you may have access to certain confidential and private information".

The signatory is asked to do "everything within your power to protect the confidentiality of the confidential information".

It states that he must not share information relating to "private life and family affairs", as well as "habits, opinions, policies, beliefs, attitudes, lifestyle, possessions, health, acquaintances, family, residences or activities".

A source told The Sun: "Andrew was the only one of Caroline’s partners ever asked to sign an NDA. Friends encouraged her to do it because they were unsure of his motives.

Caroline Flack was arrested after an 'assault' on her boyfriend Lewis
Caroline Flack was arrested after an 'assault' on her boyfriend Lewis. Picture: Getty

"By sharing the documents he has shown he can’t be trusted.”

Andrew and Caroline got engaged last year after a six month romance, but announced their split soon after.

Heart.co.uk have contacted representatives for both Caroline and Andrew for comment.

Read more: Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton breaks silence following assault charges

Last Friday (13 December), a police spokesperson released a statement saying: "Caroline Flack of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating.

View this post on Instagram

You can leave your hat on ... @mrlewisburton

A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on

"She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted.

"He was not seriously injured."

NOW READ:

Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence on Dan Osborne drama in first interview since I'm A Celeb win

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Kate Middleton has revealed Prince Louis' first words

Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis' first words were inspired by Bake Off's Mary Berry

Royals

Jacqueline spoke out about the rumours on Lorraine earlier today

Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence on Dan Osborne drama in first interview since I'm A Celeb win
Shane Filan's mum has passed away

Heartbreak for Westlife star Shane Filan as his mother Mae passes away
The fitness expert and chef welcome his second child into the world with wife Rosie

Joe Wicks and wife Rosie share first pictures of baby boy born three weeks early
Nicky Henson has died aged 74

Nicky Henson dead: Eastenders and Downton Abbey actor dies after 19 year cancer battle

Trending on Heart

The Australian mum has turned her passion into an income

Mum charges £13 an hour decorating busy families' Christmas trees

Lifestyle

The couple have bought a new home with the winnings

Jobless dad-of-eight who won £3.75 million on gambling site still claims £3,000 a month of benefits

Lifestyle

You season 2 will be out very soon and we can't wait

When is Netflix's YOU season 2 released, who's the cast and is there a trailer?

TV & Movies

Bradley was in fits of laughter on the show's segment

Bradley Walsh is inconsolable after Eamonn Holmes makes filthy joke on This Morning

TV & Movies

Flu has been on the rise according to health professional

Parents urged to vaccinate 'super-spreader' kids as flu cases rise by 25 per cent in a week

Lifestyle

Kelvin has said he'd love to partner up with Matt Evers on Dancing On ice

Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher won't rule out Dancing On Ice... and wants to team up with Matt Evers

Strictly Come Dancing