Andy Murray’s wife Kim sparks pregnancy speculation as she reveals ‘baby bump’ in maternity top at Wimbledon

10 July 2019, 12:14

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Andy Murray’s wife Kim has left fans questioning whether she is expecting her third baby with the tennis player.

Andy Murray and Kim Sears already have two children, Sophia and Edie, and have now sparked speculation they’re expecting their third.

Kim, who is mother to three-year-old Sophia and one-year-old Edie, attended Wimbledon this week to support her husband.

Kim, 31, was in the crowds as she watched Andy Murray play in the mixed doubles alongside partner Serena Williams.

Looking glamorous as ever, Kim cheered on her husband, wearing a £55 maternity polka dot top by designer Freida.

The beauty finished the look off with a pair of skinny jeans.

Along with wearing a maternity top, fans also thought they spotted signs of a “baby bump” on Kim during the match, with one person writing on Twitter: “Anyone else think there maybe the tiny patter of little Murray feet on the way, there's been a few times I've thought Kim looked pregnant both at #Wimbledon & a few weeks back at Queens. Fabulous news if they are....."

Another added: “Kim Sears is that a baby bump I see?”

Heart.co.uk have contacted Kim and Andy’s representatives for comment.

Kim and Andy have been married since 2015, where they wed at Dunblane Cathedral.

The pair first met when they were only teenagers, and went public with their romance in 2006 after Andy kissed the beauty after winning a tournament.

In 2016, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter, called Sophia Olivia.

Two years later the pair welcomed another daughter who they later revealed they had named Edie.

