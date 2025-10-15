The sweet meanings behind Anne-Marie's baby names Seven and Forever Sugar

Pop star Anne-Marie revealed her baby boy's very unique name five months after he was born.

15 October 2025, 16:49

Anne-Marie has two children with partner Slowthai.
Anne-Marie has two children with partner Slowthai. Picture: Instagram/@annemarie

By Claire Blackmore

Singer Anne-Marie and her husband Slowthai have revealed their son and daughter's unique names – here are the sweet meanings behind them.

Anne-Marie surprised fans by revealing she was heavily pregnant with her second child not long after celebrating her daughter Seven's first birthday in February 2025.

By May, the pop star, 35, had welcomed a little boy into the world and announced his arrival on social media – but decided not to reveal his name.

The Ciao Adios singer remained tight-lipped about his moniker for five months, despite sharing a string of cute pictures of him online.

But now the mum-of-two has finally broken her silence, telling fans her adorable son is called Forever Sugar.

The mum-of-two recently revealed her son's name.
The mum-of-two recently revealed her son's name. Picture: Instagram/@annemarie

Anne-Marie opened up about her unusual choice during a live interview on This Morning, explaining why she and husband Slowthai decided to go for something different.

Here, we look into the sweet meanings behind her children's names and lay out everything she's said about her two babies, Seven and Forever Sugar.

Her baby boy Forever Sugar was born in May 2025.
Her baby boy Forever Sugar was born in May 2025. Picture: Instagram/@annemarie

'Seven' baby name meaning

Meaning: Loving one

According to The Bump, 'Seven' comes from the Turkish verb sevmek, meaning 'to love'.

In many cultures, the number seven is also considered lucky, which is probably why it's Anne-Marie's favourite number.

She has the angel numbers 0707 tattooed on her, marking her daughter's very special name.

Her daughter's name Seven was inspired by her favourite 'angel' number.
Her daughter's name Seven was inspired by her favourite 'angel' number. Picture: Instagram/@annemarie

'Forever' baby name meaning

Meaning: Forever

Unsurprisingly, there's not much information out there about the baby name 'Forever' as it's especially unique.

However, Anne-Marie explained exactly why she decided on Forever Sugar for her baby son.

Revealing the meaning behind it, she told This Morning: "His name is Forever, Sugar is his middle name.

"I had the diabetes thing that you get when you’re pregnant so I thought, ‘What a perfect middle name.'"

As for his first name, she revealed it was inspired by an emotional family tradition on her side.

"My nan used to sign off every card with 'always and forever,' all the time.

"And now my mum does it and my sister does it, and I think 'Forever’ is just—it’s just a cool name."

When asked about the hardest part of welcoming a new baby into the family, she joked: "Probably choosing a name because Seven is so unique so we can't just call him Barry."

The pop singer said having two kids under two is "beautiful but hard".
The pop singer said having two kids under two is "beautiful but hard". Picture: Instagram/@annemarie

Anne-Marie also opened up about the growing bond between her two children, who are just over a year apart.

She said Seven, 19 months, treats Forever, five months, "like he's her age".

"She doesn’t really get that he’s still super tiny," the mum-of-two added.

"They love each other," she gushed, they "stare at each other".

She described Seven as "the most beautiful little thing".
She described Seven as "the most beautiful little thing". Picture: Instagram/@annemarie

When asked if she planned on having two kids under two, she said she believed it was written in the stars for her and the children's father, whose real name is Tyron Kaymone Frampton.

"To be honest I do like psychics and I see a lot of psychics," she said. "And they all—all of them—said, 'You’re gonna have babies either really close together or twins.'"

So when it happened, she thought, "OK, I think I’m OK with this."

"And it is a beautiful thing," added Anne-Marie, "but it’s definitely hard".

