Who is Anthea Turner, how old is she, and who is she engaged to?

Anthea Turner is one of the celebs in the new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins

SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on 20 April with a fresh batch of famous faces ready to be put through their paces by Ant Middleton.

One of the contestants taking part is Anthea Turner - here's your need-to-know on her.

Who is Anthea Turner? What's her age and background?

Anthea Turner is a 59-year-old TV presenter. She presented Top Of The Pops from October 1988 to May 1991, and Blue Peter from June 1992 to June 1994.

Does Anthea Turner have a boyfriend? Is she engaged or married?

Anthea Turner is engaged to Mark Armstrong, who proposed to her in September last year during a romantic trip to Italy.

Previously opening up about the proposal, Anthea said: "I am here [in Rome]... We came out for my boyfriend's birthday, that was the whole idea of coming out here.

"I've been looked after very well, I couldn't be with a better person, he's half Italian, he's keeping me very happy."

And opening up about him popping the question, she said: "Yes, finally, after all this time - all of this time.

"He did propose to me in Rome. What a romantic city."

Who else has Anthea Turner been married to?

Anthea's marriage to Mark will be her third trip down the aisle, as she was previously married to Peter Powell in the 1990s and Grant Bovey in the noughties.

Speaking previously to the Telegraph about not needing a man to 'complete' her, Anthea said: "I certainly don’t need a man to complete me emotionally, let alone to support me.

"Gosh, I have never needed or wanted a man for his money or status.

"Nor do I believe you are not over the last man until you fall in love with the next. I am genuinely far too strong and independent for such neediness.

"But do I enjoy the company of men? Yes, of course..."Although I was left feeling fragile by recent events [her divorce], I’m sure there are lots of decent men out there, one of whom will definitely be right for me."