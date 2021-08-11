Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating? Everything we know

Is he really her lobster? Picture: Instagram/David Schwimmer/Getty

By Polly Foreman

Are David and Jennifer really together in real life? Here's everything we know so far about the rumoured relationship...

In new that singlehandedly made our entire year / lives, it was reported that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are dating.

The pair, who played Rachel Green and Ross Geller in beloved sitcom Friends, were involved in one of the most legendary on-screen romances of all time - so news that they may have found love with each other took the world by storm.

But are the rumours true? Is he really her lobster? Here's everything we know...

Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating?

A report from Closer magazine suggested that Jennifer and David got close while filming the Friends reunion special, and that David had since been spending time at her LA home.

A source said: "After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.

Reports suggested that they grew close while filming the reunion special. Picture: Instagram/David Schwimmer

"They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A."

The source continued: "They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing.

"They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

While the idea of Ross and Rachel enjoying wine together in LA in 2021 is probably the most exciting thing a Friends fan could ever hear, it looks like the rumours of romance may not be entirely accurate.

David Schwimmer has since denied the reports, with his reps saying that there is "no truth" to the rumours.

Ross and Rachel were in an on-off relationship throughout Friends. Picture: Getty

The claims come after David and Jennifer admitted that they had feelings for each other while filming Friends, which they starred in from 1994 until 2004.

During the Friends reunion special earlier this year, host James Corden told the cast that he found it hard to believe there weren't any off-screen romances, to which Jennifer replied: "Well, errrr I mean, David…"

David then admitted: "The first season, we… I had a major crush on Jen."

To this, Jennifer responded with: "It was reciprocated!"

David then continued: "And at some point we were both crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary, we respected that..."

Jennifer and David starred in Friends between 1994 and 2004. Picture: Getty

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey in Friends, chimed in with: "Bulls***".

The rest of the cast laughed as Matt added: "I’m kidding!"

Jennifer then said: "I just remember honestly saying one time to David, ‘it’s gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is gonna be on national television'... sure enough first time we kissed was in that coffee shop!"

She continued: "So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."