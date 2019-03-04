James Argent apologises for vile attack on Gemma Collins: 'I'm ashamed'

Arg is determined to win Gemma back following their split last week. Picture: Getty

James 'Arg' Argent's made shocking comments about his girlfriend Gemma Collins' weight last week

James Argent has apologised for his offensive comments about Gemma Collins' weight, admitting he's 'ashamed' of his words.

He caused controversy last week for claiming that his Gemma, 38, 'has more rolls than Greggs' soon after she dumped him when he posted an unflattering video of her snoring to Instagram.

In a series of vile text messages, the former TOWIE star, 31, told Gemma: "You are a fat joke of a woman. An absolute car crash!

"Who the f*** do you think you are? You’ve got more rolls than Greggs."

Arg has now apologised for his comments, saying: "I’m ashamed of what I said to Gemma – I love her with all my heart.

Speaking last week about Gemma's decision to end the relationship over the offending photo, a source told The Sun: "Gemma had to end it because she was so embarrassed by what James had done.

"I have problems with my own weight so I'm the last person who should be trying to fat shame," he added to OK! magazine.

"It's a bit pot, kettle, black as Gemma lost two stone doing Dancing on Ice so I actually weigh more than she does now," he added.

Arg also revealed that he's determined to win Gemma back so the pair can have children, but that she organised a removal van to get rid of his stuff from their house soon after the feud began.

"We haven’t spoken about it but I think it would be good for us to have some couples counselling if we do get back together," he added.

Arg deleted the picture of Gemma snoring hours after posting it. Picture: Instagram

"She felt he had humiliated her and there was no choice but to end things."

The picture, which was deleted an hour after he posted it, was uploaded by Arg last Friday - and showed Gemma asleep in her bed.

