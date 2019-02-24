Ashley Banjo reveals wife Francesca has given birth to a baby girl

Ashley Banjo has confirmed the arrival of baby Rose Adura Banjo. Picture: Instagram

The TV presenter welcomes his first child and says "I am in the deepest love ever with my little family”

Diversity’s Ashley Banjo has revealed that his wife Francesca Abbott has given birth to a baby girl called Rose.

The Dancing on Ice judge announced the birth of his first daughter on Instagram earlier this week with a sweet picture of the new family in hospital.

He captioned the post: “Our beautiful daughter came into the world at 6.45pm on 21st February 2019 - weighing a healthy 8lbs and 13oz.

"Her name is Rose Adura Banjo. I am in the deepest love ever with my little family."

Tagging Francesca in the post, Ashley added: "I love you and am so proud. #NextChapter.”

Ashley first announced his wife’s pregnancy back in October 2018 following a “tough” journey to conceive.

"It's already quite surreal for me thinking there is a little baby Banjo on the way. A little girl. It's been tough. People assume, I did it myself, they think, 'If you want a baby, have one.' It doesn't happen like that," he recently explained.

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple on their exciting news, with one person writing: "Beautiful! Glad to see Rose has arrived safely. She's gorgeous! Congratulations guys x", whilst another gushed: "Congratulations @ashleybanjogram and @francescabanjo now the fun begins and a new love that you never thought was possible.”

The 30-year-old TV star has reportedly been given permission to miss this weekend’s Dancing on Ice live slot to support his wife, but now she has given birth fans are expecting Ashley to be back on the judging panel in tonight's show.

He previously joked about who would replace him if his wife was in labour during filming.

"I'll have to get Perri [Kiely] in," he said. "Perri or Jordan [Banjo] to sit there. On standby!"

Dancing on Ice is back on our screens tonight at 6pm on ITV.