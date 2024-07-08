Jack Grealish girlfriend Rebecca Attwood's age, job, Instagram, how they met and sweet pregnancy news revealed

8 July 2024, 17:07

Sasha Attwood is the girlfriend of Jack Grealish
Sasha Attwood is the girlfriend of Jack Grealish. Picture: Instagram/@sasha__rebecca

By Hope Wilson

Who is Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Attwood, how old is she, what is her job, does she have Instagram and is she releated to Olivia Attwood?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack Grealish and his girlfriend Sasha Attwood have hit the headlines recently when they announced the exciting news they are expecting their first child together.

After Jack's Manchester City teammate Phil Foden and his partner Rebecca Cooke welcomed their third newborn earlier this summer, it looks like there's another baby who will be at the Etihad Stadium very soon.

While WAGS such as Kate Kane, Dani Dyer, Lauren Fryer, Tolami Benson, Megan Pickford and Charlotte Trippier are regularly papped at their partner's games, Sasha (who also goes by Sasha Rebecca) tends to stay out of the spotlight. This has led many of us to want to know more about Jack's girlfriend as they prepare for their family to expand.

Who is Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Attwood? Her age, Instagram, how they met and whether she is related to Olivia Attwood revealed.

Sasha Attwood recently announced her pregnancy
Sasha Attwood recently announced her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram/@sasha__rebecca

Who is Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Attwood?

Jack's girlfriend Sasha Attwood is a model who boasts 292,000 followers on Instagram. The budding influencer also has a YouTube channel where she regularly vlogs her daily life with family and friends.

As well as generating a strong following on social media, Sasha has also worked with fashion brands such as Boohoo, House of Fraser, Pretty Little Thing and Lounge Underwear.

How old is Sasha Attwood?

Sasha is 28-years-old, born on the 17th of February 1996, making her an Aquarius.

She is slightly younger than Jack who was born on the 10th of September 1995, meaning his zodiac sign is Virgo.

How did Jack Grealish meet Sasha Attwood?

The it couple are both from Birmingham and met as teenagers in their hometown.

Jack and Sasha have dated for several years and tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, despite intense media attention.

Sasha Attwood has dated Jack Grealish for years
Sasha Attwood has dated Jack Grealish for years. Picture: Instagram/@sasha__rebecca

Is Sasha Attwood Olivia Attwood's sister?

As they share the same last name, many fans have been wondering is Sasha is related to Love Island and I'm A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood.

Unfortunately it looks like there is no familial relationship between the two and they do not follow each other on social media.

What is Sasha Attwood's Instagram?

Fans can follow Sasha on Instagram @sasha__rebecca. She often shares images of her days at Jack's games as well as various make up videos.

Upon revealing her pregnancy, Sasha wrote on Instagram: "Half of me , half of you - beyond blessed ✨🤍🙏🏻", while Jack posted: "Life’s biggest blessing 👶🏻🩵"

