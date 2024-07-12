Who is Jasmine Paolini? Her age, height, parents, partner, net worth, coach and Instagram revealed

Jasmine Paolini is taking part in the Wimbledon Women's Singles final. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Where is Jasmine Paolini from, does she have a boyfriend, who are her parents, what is her net worth, how tall is she and who is her coach?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Women's Singles Wimbledon final is almost here and with Jasmine Paolini making it to the last game, we're wanting to get to know the tennis ace a bit better.

So far we've watched favourites Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff exit the competition, and now there are only two ladies left standing. While Barbora Krejčíková is hoping to steal the win from Jasmine, it all comes down to who clinches victory on Centre Court today.

After putting on an impressive show during the tournament, Jasmine will be giving her all in order to take this Grand Slam win. With her sporting star continuing to rise, it's time to find out more about Jasmine.

How old is Jasmine Paolini, who is her partner, where is she from, who are her parents, what is her net worth, who is her coach and does she have Instagram?

Jasmine Paolini is hoping to win the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles. Picture: Getty

How old is Jasmine Paolini?

Wimbledon hopeful Jasmine is 28-years-old and was born on the 4th of January 1996, making her a Capricorn.

She began her tennis career at the age of five and at the age of 15 she moved cities in order to progress her sporting career.

Where is Jasmine Paolini from?

Jasmine is Italian and was born in Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, Tuscany. She grew up between Carrara and Forte dei Marmi, while training at the Mirafiume Tennis Club in Bagni di Lucca when she was younger.

Jasmine Paolini was born in Italy. Picture: Getty

Who is Jasmine Paolini's husband?

The tennis ace tends to keep her personal life private, but it isn't believed that Jasmine is married or has a partner.

For now it seems that the 28-year-old is single as she had not publicly commented on her relationship status.

Who are Jasmine Paolini's parents?

Jasmine's parents are Jacqueline Gardiner and Ugo Paolini. Her father is Italian, however her mother is Polish, while her maternal grandmother is Ghanaian.

Speaking to WTA insider about her family, Jasmine said: "I remember that my father and my mother told me, you have to choose one sport to do.

"In Bagni Di Lucca, there was all tennis or a swimming pool, and because of my uncle who was playing tennis, I decided to go to play."

Who is Jasmine Paolini's coach?

Former professional tennis player Renzo Furlan is Jasmine's coach. A fellow Italian, Renzo managed to make it to World No. 19 in April 1996, before retiring.

The pair appear to have a sweet relationship, with Renzo often featuring on Jasmine's Instagram account.

Renzo Furlan is Jasmine's coach. Picture: Getty

How tall is Jasmine Paolini?

Jasmine is slightly shorter than other tennis players at the same level, as she stands at 5ft 4in or 1.63m.

Her Wimbledon opponent Barbora Krejcikova is 1.78m tall, or 5ft 8in, making her four inches taller than Jasmine.

What is Jasmine Paolini's net worth?

Tennis star Jasmine is estimated to be worth a cool $4million, according to Sportskeeda.

As well as racking up money from her sporting tournaments, Jasmine has also worked with brands including Japanese sportswear brand Asics, which will have added to her bank balance.

What is Jasmine Paolini's Instagram?

Fans can follow Jasmine on Instagram @jasmine_paolini, where she often shares images of her tennis games and holidays around the world.