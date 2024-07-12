Who is Jude Bellingham? His age, parents, brother, salary, height and Instagram revealed

Jude Bellingham plays for England. Picture: Instagram/@judebellingham/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How tall is Jude Bellingham, who is his brother, what is his net worth, where is he from and who are his parents Mark and Denise?

Jude Bellingham is hoping to lead England to victory on Sunday as they battle against Spain in the Euros 2024 final. But with all this attention on him, many of us are keen to get to know the footie star better.

Playing alongside Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins, Harry Kane and Phil Foden, the Real Madrid ace has managed to capture the hearts of viewers as he continues to give his all to the game.

While we're yet to see his rumoured girlfriend Laura Celia Valk in the stands, many have noticed Jude's mum and dad supporting their son from the sidelines. This has led lots of fans to want to know more about his family life and how he spends his time away from the field.

How old is Jude Bellingham, who are his parents, does he have a brother, how tall is he, what is his salary and where is he from?

Jude Bellingham is a footballing favourite. Picture: Instagram/@judebellingham

How old is Jude Bellingham?

Jude is 21-years-old and was born on the 29th of June 2003, making his star sign Cancer.

The footballing ace started his career at the age of eight at Birmingham City whom he played for until 2020 before moving to Borussia Dortmund.

Where is Jude Bellingham from?

The 21-year-old was born in Stourbridge, West Midlands. He attended the Priory School in Edgbaston, Birmingham before graduating from Loughborough College in 2021.

Despite moving from Stourbridge, it seems like the town residents still support their hometown hero, with one homeowner even painting Jude's England shirt in their front garden!

Bryn Nicholls told the BBC: "This year, I thought instead of putting a flag on the lawn, I'll put somebody who's representing England and Stourbridge as well. I just thought it would be a nice fitting tribute."

Jude Bellingham plays for England. Picture: Getty

Who is Jude Bellingham's mum?

Denise Bellingham is Jude's mum, and the 56-year-old has played an integral part in his career.

According to the MailOnline, Denise works in human resources and manages Jude's financial affairs. She also made the decision to move to Spain to be closer to her son when he signed for Real Madrid.

Speaking about his mother, Jude said: "The role my mum is playing is massive. It is probably the biggest role of anyone, more than my coaches and managers, to be honest."

He went on to add: "Without my mum, sometimes I'd get too low with the lows or too high with the highs and I stay pretty humble because I've got her around.'It's also great to have her there because she's a great laugh as well.

"We get on so well and we're always doing stuff together."

Who is Jude Bellingham's dad?

Jude's dad is Mark Bellingham, retired Police Sergeant of the West Midlands Police who also had a successful non-league footballing career.

After retiring, Mark is now Jude's agent and helps facilitate the footballer moving from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid. Mark can often be seen in the stands supporting his son during his important games.

Jude Bellingham's dad Mark Bellingham has an important role in his career. Picture: Instagram/@judebellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's brother?

Jude isn't the only professional sportsman in his family, as his brother Jobe is also a footballer. The younger Bellingham who is 18-years-old, currently plays for Sunderland as a midfielder or forward.

The brothers briefly played together for Birmingham City, but appear to still be close despite competing for different teams.

Jobe Bellingham has a close relationship with his brother. Pictured with dad Mark Bellingham and mum Denise Bellingham. Picture: Getty

What is Jude Bellingham's height?

The sports star stands at 6ft 1in, making him 1.86m tall.

This makes him the same height as Harry Kane and slightly taller than Ollie Watkins who is 5ft 11in.

What is Jude Bellingham's salary?

Playing for Real Madrid, Jude earns around £11.4m a year at the club, according to The Sun. This means he takes home a whopping £220,000 per week.

The six year deal will reportedly earn the player £70million, which is considerably more than his £110,000 per week salary from Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham is hoping England will win the Euros. Picture: Getty

What is Jude Bellingham's net worth?

Jude is estimated to be worth an impressive £39million, according to Wales Online.

As well as his incredible salary from his footballing ventures, Jude has also worked with brand such as Adidas and Lucozade which are sure to have boosted his bank balance.

What is Jude Bellingham's Instagram?

Fans can follow Jude on Instagram @judebellingham. He currently has 34.5million followers on the platform and often shares pictures of his games as well as fun times with family and friends.