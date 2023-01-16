Balamory's Miss Hoolie is unrecognisable as she returns to TV

16 January 2023, 16:50

Julie Wilson Nimmo will star in a new BBC series alongside her partner, Greg Hemphill
Julie Wilson Nimmo will star in a new BBC series alongside her partner, Greg Hemphill. Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Julie Wilson Nimmo played Miss Hoolie in CBeebies' hit kids show Balamory.

Julie Wilson Nimmo, who played school teacher Miss Hoolie on Balamory, looks unrecognisable as she makes her long-awaited return to television 20 years later.

The actress, 51, will be returning to kids' TV alongside her partner, Greg Hemphill, in a new BBC series titled Olga da Polga.

Julie and Greg will play Mr and Mrs Sawdust in the new series, which is based on Michael Bond's children's books, The Tales of Olga Da Polga.

In pictures from the new series, Julie looks worlds away from her previous role of Miss Hoolie, who sported an iconic short bob.

Julie Wilson Nimmo and Greg Hemphill as Mr and Mrs Sawdust in Olga Da Polga
Julie Wilson Nimmo and Greg Hemphill as Mr and Mrs Sawdust in Olga Da Polga. Picture: BBC

Balamory first aired back in 2002 and ran for 253 episodes before ending in 2005.

The show became an instant hit with kids and families, and still remains an iconic classic to this day.

Julie Wilson Nimmo as Miss Hoolie in an episode of Balamory
Julie Wilson Nimmo as Miss Hoolie in an episode of Balamory. Picture: BBC
Julie Wilson Nimmo on This Morning in 2022
Julie Wilson Nimmo on This Morning in 2022. Picture: ITV

Last year, Julie appeared on This Morning alongside her former co-star Andrew Angew, who played PC Plum on the hit series.

While on This Morning, Julie said about Balamory: "We were one of the first shows on Cbeebies channel, which wasn't even a thing at the time.

"We just loved the script and we were just so excited. It sounds really cheesy but we all just fell in love with each other and all just got on like a house on fire."

Related video:

Talking about why the show worked so well, Andrew said on This Morning: "We as characters always got there slightly after the kids, the idea was that the kids would work out what was happening before we did."

They also spoke about the diversity and inclusivity of the show, with Julie explaining: "Brian Jameson, who created the show, it was never really discussed, that was what was happening, and it was like this is an inclusive show for everybody."

She added: "What was brilliant is that the kids just went along with it, they never questioned any of it."

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Martin and Shirlie Kemp have opened up about The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer’s Martin and Shirlie Kemp think Ben Shephard is behind Rubbish

Dog expert says it is 'dangerous' to let teenagers walk dogs for pocket money

Dog expert says it is 'dangerous' to let teenagers walk dogs for pocket money

Lifestyle

Georgie Glen has admitted to being 'a diva' on Call the Midwife set

Call The Midwife’s Miss Higgins actor admits she was a ‘diva’ on set

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has opened up about 'losing it all'

Stacey Solomon fears she could be ‘left on the streets’ if career ‘goes wrong’

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink tweed dress from LK Bennett
Tom Clare has joined the Love Island 2023 line up

Who is Love Island bombshell Tom Clare? Football team, height and famous sister revealed

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared a message for her haters

Stacey Solomon says ‘I don’t care’ as she dresses daughter Rose in matching outfit

Emma Bunton reacts to Prince Harry's quoting Spice Girls in autobiography Spare

Emma Bunton reacts to Prince Harry quoting Spice Girls in autobiography Spare

Austin Butler thanked Lisa Marien Presley during his Golden Globes acceptance speech

Austin Butler's tribute to Lisa Marie Presley goes viral following tragic death

Will Young is in the Love Island 2023 cast

Who is Love Island farmer Will Young? Age, career and famous TikTok revealed

TV & Movies

How to save money on your energy bills

How to do the Money Saving Boiler Challenge and save hundreds off your bill

Lifestyle

A woman has gone viral after marrying her duvet

Woman who married her duvet says it’s the ‘most intimate’ relationship of her life

TV & Movies

Ellie Spencer has joined the Love Island 2023 cast

How old is Love Island bombshell Ellie Spence and what is her job?

TV & Movies

Lisa Presley has passed away at the age of 54

Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54

The Traitors US is going to be airing on the BBC

The Traitors US: Who is in the cast and how can I watch it?

TV & Movies