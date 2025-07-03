Barbora Krejcikova's age, net worth, height, partner and Instagram revealed

3 July 2025, 12:36

Barbora Krejcikova is hoping to win Wimbledon 2025
Barbora Krejcikova is hoping to win Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Instagram/@bkrejcikova/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Barbora Krejcikova, where is she from, how tall is she, what is her net worth, does she have a boyfriend and what is her Instagram?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barbora Krejcikova is hoping to once again be crowned Wimbledon 2025 Ladies' Single champion following her win in 2024.

However tough competition from Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, Aryna Sabalenka may put a stop to her hopes, however after fellow 2024 finalist Jasmine Paolini was knocked out in the second round, Barbora could be on to a winner.

As we watch her battle it out on the tennis court, it's time to learn more about Barbora's life away from the sport.

Here is everything you need to know about Barbora Krejcikova including her age, where she's from, her relationship status, net worth, height and Instagram.

Barbora Krejcikova will play in the Ladies' Single Final at Wimbledon 2024
Barbora Krejcikova will play in the Ladies' Single Final at Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty

Who is Barbora Krejcikova?

Barbora Krejcikova was born on 18th December 1995 and celebrated her 29th birthday in 2024. She began playing tennis when she was just six-years-old and wasted no time perfecting her talents, ranking junior world No. 3 in October 2013 when she was just 17-years-old.

Since then, Barbora has seen huge successes in her tennis career, reaching a ranking of No.1 in doubles 2018 and No.2 in Singles in 2022. The talented player has won 12 Grand Slam titles across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Where is Barbora Krejcikova from?

The tennis superstar is from Brno, Czech Republic and still lives in the country, currently residing in Ivančice.

Barbora Krejcikova has won playing Doubles at Wimbledon twice; in 2016 and 2017
Barbora Krejcikova has won playing Doubles at Wimbledon twice; in 2016 and 2017. Picture: Getty

How tall is Barbora Krejcikova?

Barbora Krejcikova is 1.78m tall, or 5ft8in, meaning she is slightly taller than Emma Raducanu who is 5ft 7in and shorter than Aryna Sabalenka who is 5ft 11 1⁄2in.

What is Barbora Krejcikova's net worth?

Barbora Krejcikova has an estimated net worth of £7.9 million, according to the Express, mostly thanks to her tennis wins and sponsorship deals.

Throughout her career, Barbora has won a total of $11,808,358million competing in tennis tournaments and championships.

Thought her career, Barbora has worked with brands such as Head, Fila, Nutridata, Nutripro, Kine-MAX, Fyzioterapie, Jakub Veskrna, Enervit, and CEP.

Barbora Krejcikov wins the French Open
Barbora Krejcikov won the French Open in 2021. Picture: Getty

Who is Barbora Krejcikova's boyfriend?

It is believed that Barbora is single, however fans have been circulating rumours she may be in a relationship with her coach Pavel Motl.

Adding fuel to the fire, Barbora quizzed her fans on their theories asking "What do you think?" when asked if they were a couple.

So far neither Pavel nor Barbora have confirmed the rumours so it is still up in the air if they are together!

What is Barbora Krejcikova's Instagram?

Fans can follow Barbora on Instagram @bkrejcikova where she often documents her tennis career as well as her travels around the world.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

The love triangle between Helena, Harry and Shakira reaches a climax

Love Island first look: Helena invites Harry to the hideaway

Love Island

Exclusive
David Corenswet received advice from Henry Cavill

Superman star David Cornenswet reveals sweet advice Henry Cavill gave him after taking over role

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Love Island has reportedly been hit with a massive 1138 Ofcom complaints

Love Island hit with 1,138 Ofcom complaints over 'bullying and misogyny'

Love Island

Billykiss is said to have once been in a relationship with Dami

Love Island star Billykiss's secret relationship with Dami Hope revealed

Ariana Grande has become one of the defining pop stars of the 21st century.

Ariana Grande facts: Singer's relationships, songs, net worth, age, height and more

Jasmine Paolini is taking part in the Wimbledon Women's Singles final

Jasmine Paolini's age, height, net worth, parents, partner and Instagram revealed

Aryna Sabalenka is taking Wimbledon by storm

Aryna Sabalenka's age, boyfriend, net worth, height and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Emma Kenny has given birth to her fourth child at the age of 52-years-old

This Morning's Emma Kenny, 52, gives birth following family tragedy

Drinking orange or apple juice can be dangerous to your health.

Why you should never drink orange juice in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Dick Van Dyke was forced to cancel an appearance due to illness.

Dick Van Dyke's wife issues health update after actor pulls out of event

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Lisa Hogan updated fans on the tiny piglet's fate.

Clarkson's Farm star shares shocking update on micro pig Richard Ham

TV & Movies

Shakira and Harry have a heated discussion on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira confront Harry and Helena over their secret whisper

Love Island

The Love Islander looked unrecognisable before entering the villa.

Love Island’s Helena looks dramatically different in unearthed throwback photos

Love Island

The Love Island first look for June 30 has been revealed

Love Island first look sees recoupling drama as the Heart Rate Challenge returns

Love Island

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi took a break from performing

Why did Lewis Capaldi quit music? The real reason for his break revealed

Harry makes his feelings clear on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Harry choose between Shakira and Helena

Love Island

Sonay Kartal is a British tennis player

Sonay Kartal's age, net worth, boyfriend, height and Instagram revealed

Ryan Bannister is a Love Island bombshell

Who is Ryan Bannister? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Love Island

Who is Love Island's Bilikis Azeez?

Who is Love Island's Billykiss Azeez? Bombshell's age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

Novack Djokovic has a massive net worth

Novak Djokovic's net worth revealed from tennis money to sponsorship deals

Jack Draper is one of the British tennis players at Wimbledon

Jack Draper's age, partner, famous parents, net worth, height and Instagram revealed