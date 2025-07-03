Barbora Krejcikova's age, net worth, height, partner and Instagram revealed

Barbora Krejcikova is hoping to win Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Instagram/@bkrejcikova/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Barbora Krejcikova, where is she from, how tall is she, what is her net worth, does she have a boyfriend and what is her Instagram?

Barbora Krejcikova is hoping to once again be crowned Wimbledon 2025 Ladies' Single champion following her win in 2024.

However tough competition from Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, Aryna Sabalenka may put a stop to her hopes, however after fellow 2024 finalist Jasmine Paolini was knocked out in the second round, Barbora could be on to a winner.

As we watch her battle it out on the tennis court, it's time to learn more about Barbora's life away from the sport.

Here is everything you need to know about Barbora Krejcikova including her age, where she's from, her relationship status, net worth, height and Instagram.

Barbora Krejcikova will play in the Ladies' Single Final at Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty

Who is Barbora Krejcikova?

Barbora Krejcikova was born on 18th December 1995 and celebrated her 29th birthday in 2024. She began playing tennis when she was just six-years-old and wasted no time perfecting her talents, ranking junior world No. 3 in October 2013 when she was just 17-years-old.

Since then, Barbora has seen huge successes in her tennis career, reaching a ranking of No.1 in doubles 2018 and No.2 in Singles in 2022. The talented player has won 12 Grand Slam titles across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Where is Barbora Krejcikova from?

The tennis superstar is from Brno, Czech Republic and still lives in the country, currently residing in Ivančice.

Barbora Krejcikova has won playing Doubles at Wimbledon twice; in 2016 and 2017. Picture: Getty

How tall is Barbora Krejcikova?

Barbora Krejcikova is 1.78m tall, or 5ft8in, meaning she is slightly taller than Emma Raducanu who is 5ft 7in and shorter than Aryna Sabalenka who is 5ft 11 1⁄2in.

What is Barbora Krejcikova's net worth?

Barbora Krejcikova has an estimated net worth of £7.9 million, according to the Express, mostly thanks to her tennis wins and sponsorship deals.

Throughout her career, Barbora has won a total of $11,808,358million competing in tennis tournaments and championships.

Thought her career, Barbora has worked with brands such as Head, Fila, Nutridata, Nutripro, Kine-MAX, Fyzioterapie, Jakub Veskrna, Enervit, and CEP.

Barbora Krejcikov won the French Open in 2021. Picture: Getty

Who is Barbora Krejcikova's boyfriend?

It is believed that Barbora is single, however fans have been circulating rumours she may be in a relationship with her coach Pavel Motl.

Adding fuel to the fire, Barbora quizzed her fans on their theories asking "What do you think?" when asked if they were a couple.

So far neither Pavel nor Barbora have confirmed the rumours so it is still up in the air if they are together!

What is Barbora Krejcikova's Instagram?

Fans can follow Barbora on Instagram @bkrejcikova where she often documents her tennis career as well as her travels around the world.