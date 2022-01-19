Who is Beaux from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Who is Beaux from Too Hot To Handle?
Who is Beaux from Too Hot To Handle? Picture: Netflix/Instagram
Who is Beaux, where is she from, and what does she do for a job? Find out all you need to know about the Too Hot To Handle contestant.

Season three of Too Hot To Handle has finally arrived, and we couldn't be more excited to find out what this year's line-up of singletons have in store...

The Netflix show sees a group of contestants get together in a dream Turks and Caicos villa in the hope of enjoying a few weeks of sun, sex, and romance.

In a huge blow their plans, however, they're shocked to be informed that they are banned from kissing, getting intimate or canoodling in any way.

If they break the rules, they risk losing large sums from the $200,000 prize fund.

One of the contestants taking part this year is Beaux - here's your need-to-know on her...

Beaux is one of the Too Hot To Handle season one contestants
Beaux is one of the Too Hot To Handle season one contestants. Picture: Netflix

Who is Beaux? What's her age and job?

Beaux, 24, is a legal secretary from Kent.

She previously joked she's had 'more boyfriends than hot dinners', and said they're out the door if they can't keep up with her banter.

Beaux likes a cheeky chappy who can keep her entertained, and prides herself on being honest and to the point.

Who does Beaux get with on Too Hot To Handle?

Beaux gets close to Harry at the start of the series, but he initially claims to like her as a friend.

Will romance blossom between these two? Watch this space...

Is Beaux on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @_beauxraymond_.

