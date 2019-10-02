Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles opens up on breast cancer battle in Good Morning America interview

Beyonce’s dad Mathew Knowles has spoken out about his cancer diagnosis in a TV interview.

Beyoncé’s dad Mathew Knowles has revealed he’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 67-year-old music mogul is set to open up about his battle with the disease in an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America.

In a teaser clip of the emotional chat, Mathew is asked: “How was it to tell your family about the diagnosis?”

According to USA Today, he later explained he went to the doctors when he found a "small, recurring dot of blood" on his shirt two months ago.

I’ll be on @GMA tomorrow making a special announcement. Tune in! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8AEwo7ilxV — Mathew Knowles (@MathewKnowles) October 1, 2019

"It was very clear that I had breast cancer," he said.

Mathew then went on to speak about how it has impacted his family, continuing: "This is genetics. It also means my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk. Even my grandkids have a higher risk. And they handled it like they should: they went and got the test."

The businessman - who is father to both Beyonce and her sister Solange - underwent surgery in July, adding: "Things that used to be important are not important to me now. I just look at the world differently."

Mathew’s brave announcement comes at the start of Breast Cancer Awareness month which is held every October.

Charities use this to increase awareness about the disease as well as to raise money for research and provide information and support to those affected.

While breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women in the UK. - with over 55,000 women diagnosed each year - the disease is significantly less common in men.

In fact, only around 390 are diagnosed each year in the UK, making up less than 1% of all breast cancer cases.

However, it is most frequently diagnosed in men between the ages of 60 and 70.

Mathew Knowles with Destiny's Child. Picture: Getty Images

Mathew previously managed Destiny’s Child and shot Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to fame in the 1990s. He then took over daughter Beyoncé’s solo career bup until 2011.

After divorcing ex Tina Knowles Lawson after 31 years of marriage in 2011, Mathew has now remarried to Gena Charmaine Avery, and still has a close relationship with his daugthers.

He recently told Paper magazine: “I have a great relationship as a father with not just Beyoncé, but people forget I have this talented, gifted kid named Solange, who is a Grammy winner and has had a number one album.

“People tend to think she does not exist.”