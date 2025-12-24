Bob Mortimer facts: Comic's age, wife, children, TV career and health scare revealed

24 December 2025

Bob Mortimer is a British comedian and TV star.
Bob Mortimer is a British comedian and TV star. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Bob Mortimer is a British comedian, author, podcaster and writer, best known for being one half of iconic comedy duo, Mortimer and Reeves.

Bob Mortimer has earned his stripes in comedy over the years and is best known for being half of the iconic double act, Reeves and Mortimer, along with Vic Reeves.

Often described as one of Britain's funniest men, the eccentric star from Middlesbrough has enjoyed a varied career during his time in the spotlight.

He's starred in cult sketch shows, authored a series of books, appeared on countless panel and entertainment shows, and is even a trained solicitor.

Here, we dig deeper into his impressive highlights and take a look at his personal life, from his wife and kids, to his life-saving heart operation.

Before finding fame, the comic worked as a solicitor.
Before finding fame, the comic worked as a solicitor. Picture: Alamy

How old is Bob Mortimer and where is he from?

Age: 66 (born 23rd May 1959)

From: Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, England

Robert Renwick Mortimer is a British comedian, presenter, writer, actor and podcaster. He and his comedy partner Vic Reeves offered a new style of comedy during their heyday in the 90s and early 00s, with shows including Shooting Stars, Vic Reeves Big Night Out and The Weekenders.

He was part of cult sketch show Vic Reeves’ Big Night Out.
He was part of cult sketch show Vic Reeves’ Big Night Out. Picture: Alamy

Is Bob Mortimer married and does he have children?

Bob is happily married to his long-term love and now-wife Lisa Matthews.

The pair first struck up a romance in 1993 but didn't actually tie the knot until 2016 following a terrifying health scare.

Doctors told the comedian he needed urgent triple bypass surgery and just half an hour before his life-saving operation, Bob and Lisa got hitched thanks to a special marriage licence.

He revealed: "I got married at half nine on the Monday and went to hospital at 10 to have the operation."

The couple have two sons together, Tom and Harry, who were the only guests to attend their last-minute wedding ceremony.

"There was just me, the wife and our two kids in the registry office, that’s it," Bob explained.

What health condition does Bob Mortimer have?

Bob became "incredibly ill" in 2015 and visited the doctor after experiencing crushing chest pains.

Initially, he thought he was suffering from a severe chest infection but medical investigations showed 95% of his arteries were blocked.

He underwent life-saving heart surgery five days later and was given a triple bypass to fix his issues, during which his heart stopped beating for over 30 minutes.

"I did see the light at the end of the tunnel," he told Kathy Burke on her podcast, Where There's A Will, There's A Wake.

"I experienced going towards the light and feeling happier than I have ever felt, ever.

"It was quite extraordinary, and then I woke up a day later and I was OK. I thought, 'This is great. I no longer fear death and everything'."

The star also suffers with rheumatoid arthritis and recently endured a tough bout of shingles that left him wheelchair-bound.

Bob hails from Middlesbrough in the UK.
Bob hails from Middlesbrough in the UK. Picture: Instagram/@realbobmortimer

What are Bob Mortimer's career highlights?

Bob Mortimer's impressive comedy career mainly covers television, but he's also a published author, solo performer and presenter.

Television: Bob starred alongside comedy partner Vic Reeves in surreal TV show Vic Reeves Big Night Out (1990-1991), but his other credits include Shooting Stars (1995-2011), Randall & Hopkirk Deceased (2000-2001), Monkey Trousers (2005), House of Fools (2014-2015), and Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (2018-present). He's also made many memorable and hilarious appearances on comedy panel and entertainment shows, from Taskmaster (2017) and Would I Lie to You? (2012-Present) to Last One Laughing UK (2025).

Bob often works on projects with fellow comedian Paul Whitehouse.
Bob often works on projects with fellow comedian Paul Whitehouse. Picture: Instagram/@realbobmortimer

Books: He's authored his own memoir, And Away... (2021), as well as three hit novels The Satsuma Complex (2022), The Hotel Avocado (2024) and The Long Shoe (2025).

Podcast: The comic hosts a funny football-based podcast with co-star Andy Dawson called Athletico Mince. He also appears as a guest on many podcasts, discussing all sorts from food to health.

