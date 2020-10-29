Bobby Ball dead: Cannon & Ball star passes away aged 76 after testing positive for coronavirus

Bobby Ball has passed away at the age of 76. Picture: PA Images

Cannon & Ball star Bobby Ball's wife has thanked the hospital for taking care of her late husband.

Bobby Ball has died at the age of 76 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Robert Harper - who was known by his stage name - hosted the Cannon and Ball show with Tommy Cannon on ITV between 1979 and 1988.

In 2005 he also took part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, where he finished in sixth place.

The star also had roles in Last of the summer wine and Heartbeat, while he played Frank in BBC Sitcom Not Going Out, alongside Lee Mack.

His manager confirmed the sad news in a statement on Thursday, which reads: “It is with great personal sadness that on behalf of Yvonne Ball, and the family, and Tommy Cannon, I announce that Bobby Ball passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the 28th October 2020 approximately 21:30.

Bobby Ball and Tommy Cannon presented the Cannon and Ball show. Picture: PA Images

“Bobby had been taken to the hospital for tests as he started with breathing problems. At first it was thought to be a chest infection but a test proved positive for Covid-19."

He is survived by his wife Yvonne, who has since thanked the hospital for taking care of Bobby.

The statement continues: “His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.

“She said that the family and Tommy would like to express their sincere thanks to the many, many people who have been fans of Bobby and they know that they will all share in part the great loss and total sadness that Yvonne, the family and Tommy all feel.

Bobby Ball and Tommy Cannon in 1993. Picture: PA Images

“Yvonne added that their need for privacy at this time has to be a priority. No further announcements or statements will be made.”

Yvonne has since said: “I will always miss him, he was so joyful, full of fun and mischievous.”

Meanwhile, his comedy partner Tommy Cannon has also spoken out, saying he’s devastated by the news.

He said: “Rock on, my good friend, I can’t believe this, I’m devastated", he said.

Bobby’s manager Phil Dale added: “Bobby was a true comedy star who loved entertaining people and he loved life itself. I spoke to him every day and it would always end in laughter.”