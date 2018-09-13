The Body Coach Joe Wicks girlfriend: Who is baby mum Rosie Jones?

Joe Wicks recently became a father for the first time after girlfriend Rosie Jones gave birth to a baby girl. Here's what we know about The Body Coach's partner...

Health and fitness expert Joe Wicks, 31, shot to fame as The Body Coach with his fifteen minute workouts and healthy food recipes.

Whilst he's no stranger to flaunting his body, he's kept his relationship with partner and girlfriend Rosie Jones, 27, very quiet. However, the pair announced earlier this week she gave birth to the couple's first child - a baby girl called Indie.

Since the birth Joe has been open about their struggles on the road to parenthood and revealed the pair actually miscarried their first pregnancy.

Credit: PA Images

Who is Rosie Jones and what does she do?

Rosie Jones is a glamour model and former page three girl. She's also a Guinness World Record holder - for the most bras taken off and put back on in one minute (her total was seven).

The beauty began modelling at the age of 17, and moved into 'nude modelling' a year later.



Credit: PA Images

How did Rosie Jones meet Joe Wicks?

It was revealed Rosie was dating Joe Wicks in September 2016, after a number of identical holiday snaps to Richard Branson's Necker Island emerged on both their social media accounts - but without mentioning each other.

A month later they were pictured for the first time, and the following January, Joe announced she was 'the one'.

He said: "She’s definitely The One. But some things you have to keep for yourself. I live on social media every day, so the only thing I have that’s private really is me and my girlfriend."

When did Rosie Jones give birth and hypnobirthing?

Rosie gave birth to the couple's first child on Sunday 29th July - a baby girl with the use of hypnobirthing.

They named her Indie.

She sadly miscarried during her first pregnancy

In an interview with Giovanna Fletcher on her Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast he revealed his girlfriend Rosie miscarried their first pregnancy.

He explained: "[Rosie] "ell pregnant really quick but unfortunately that baby was a miscarriage, so it didn’t quite progress, but 2 months later she fell pregnant again and then Indie was born."