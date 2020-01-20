Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston spark reunion rumours after holding hands at SAG Awards

20 January 2020, 10:34 | Updated: 20 January 2020, 10:48

Brad and Jennifer held hands at the SAG Awards last night
Picture: Getty

Brad was also seen starting adoringly at Jen while she delivered her acceptance speech.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have sent the internet wild after being photographed holding hands at the SAG Awards last night.

The former couple, who famously split in 2005 after Brad fell for Angelina Jolie while filming Mr and Mrs Smith, were spotted gazing adoringly at each other and supporting one another's acceptance speeches.

The couple were spotted looking cosy at the ceremony
Picture: Getty

The Friends star, 50, was seen laughing at clapping when the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor, 56, made a jibe about his marriage and current single status while accepting the award for outstanding performance by a male actor.

Brad was seen clutching Jennifer's hand as she walked away
Picture: Getty

He said: "It was a difficult part, a guy who takes his shirt off, gets high and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch, big."

The former couple looked very pleased to see each other
Picture: Getty

Brad then added: “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward.”

Jen later picked up the gong for outstanding female in a drama series for The Morning Show, and said in her speech: "What? Oh my gosh, this is so unbelievable, what a room.

Brad and Jennifer split in 2005
Picture: PA

"I was thinking back to when I was a little girl and I didn't have a VCR but I had a tape recorder and I would listen to Laverne & Shirley and Happy Days...

"And I would think I am going to do that one day.

"I am going to get out of this house, although that's another story."

Brad was spotted watching Jennifer's speech on a screen backstage with a seemingly adoring look on his face, and many are speculating that the former couple - who are both single - could reunite.

One person tweeted: "Don’t let go this time, Brad!!!!!!!"

Another added: "Me: Brad and Jen are mature adults who can be friends without the world freaking out every time they're in the same room together ok?

"Me after seeing The Photo: do we call them Braniston or Anipitt".

