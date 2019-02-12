Who is Bradley Simmons? Caroline Flack's rumoured new boyfriend's age, job and Instagram revealed

Bradley and Caroline are reportedly exclusive. Picture: Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Caroline Flack is apparently dating personal trainer and Instagram star Bradley Simmons

Caroline Flack's rumoured-new squeeze is none other than hunky personal trainer and general man-you've-seen-on-Instagram-a-few-times Bradley Simmonds.

Read more: Caroline Flack boyfriends: From Harry Styles to Andrew Brady as Love Island host is spotted ’snogging’ AJ Pritchard

The pair have been spotted on a date together and are apparently an item - so let's find out more about him.

Who is Bradley Simmonds? What's his age and job?

Bradley, 24, describe is a personal trainer who describes himself on his website as a "young, ambitious fitness influencer on a journey to motivate and inspire people to live a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise and a nutritious diet."

He adds that his "no nonsense approach ‘Get It Done’ pushes all ages and sizes to reach amazing long term results, feeling good inside and out."



Bradley Simmonds' Instagram

Bradley has made a big name for himself on Instagram, and currently has a whopping 274,000 followers. He posts regular videos of himself working out and generally standing around looking very fit indeed.

When did Bradley Simmonds and Caroline Flack start dating?

It was reported on 12/2/19 that Bradley and Caroline are exclusive. They have been spotted on a number of dates in recent weeks, and were also photographed arm-in-arm at the weekend.

A source told The Sun: “Caroline and Bradley tried to keep things professional but they’ve fallen head over heels and they’re now dating.

"After spending so much time together, they just fell for each other, although it’s still early days.

"They make each other laugh, and he’s a really nice guy. All her mates approve. Everyone’s over the moon for Caroline – she’s the happiest she’s been in a long time!”

Caroline Flack's dating history

Caroline has previously been linked to the likes of Harry Styles, Andrew Brady and AJ Pritchard. For a full rundown of Caroline's boyfriends, click here.