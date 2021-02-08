The Chase host Bradley Walsh to become grandfather as daughter announces pregnancy

The Chase host Bradley Walsh to become grandfather as daughter announces pregnancy. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Bradley Walsh's daughter Hayley is expecting a baby, she has revealed.

Bradley Walsh, 60, is set to become a grandfather after his daughter Hayley, 39, announced she was expecting.

Hayley, who is a reflexologist, shared the happy news on her business' Instagram page.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Bradley Walsh's son Barney

Hayley runs her own reflexology business. Picture: Instagram/HayleyWalshReflexology

She shared a picture of a sign reading 'on maternity leave', captioning it with: "Finding out we were expecting was just incredible, however being pregnant during this lockdown has been a little tricky at times.

"I’ve been spending the last few months frantically trying to learn as much as possible online.”

Hayley is Bradley's eldest daughter, but he also has a son, Barney, who stars alongside him on TV show Breaking Dad together.

Bradley Walsh and wife Donna have two children. Picture: Getty

Hayley, on the other hand, has not followed her dad's famous footsteps and instead went on to start her own business after training at the London School of Reflexology.

Hayley currently lives in Hertfordshire with her boyfriend, Tom.

READ NOW: The Chase viewers furious at Bradley Walsh as he awards £1,000 for 'wrong answer'