Why was Brendan Cole axed from Strictly Come Dancing?

Brendan Cole left Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 after 15 years on the show. Picture: ITV/PA

By Alice Dear

Brendan Cole's contract was not renewed for Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018, but what happened?

Brendan Cole, 43, was one of the Strictly Come Dancing original cast members, starting his 15-year journey with the BBC show back in 2004.

However, in 2018 he announced that he was leaving the hit dancing show.

Brendan claimed the BBC had not renewed his contract for the following year, and had made the "editorial decision" not to have him back.

But why was Brendan axed from the show and what has he said about it since?

Brendan Cole appeared on Strictly Come Dancing for 15 years before he was axed from the show. Picture: PA

When did Brendan Cole get axed from Strictly Come Dancing?

In 2018, Brendan revealed on Lorraine he had not been invited back for another series of Strictly Come Dancing, after 15 years on the show.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on the show, Brendan got choked up as he said it was "quite hard to talk about".

He explained: "The BBC haven’t renewed my contract – we get renewed year on year – and they made an editorial decision not to have me back on the show.

"I’m a little bit in shock. I’m quite emotional, a bit raw about it."

Brendan claimed the decision had been given to him on the phone, and that he was "very disappointed" with the news.

Brendan Cole revealed to Lorraine his contract with the show had not been renewed. Picture: ITV

Why was Brendan Cole axed from Strictly Come Dancing?

While the BBC have never commented on the reasons Brendan's contract was not renewed, the professional dancer has alluded that he believes it could be because of his strong personality.

He admitted in an interview he "always knew this day would come", and that he's sure he'll "never know the ins and outs".

However, he did add: "I’m a very strong character within the show, I have my strong views."

Brendan Cole alluded that the reason behind his axing could have been down to his strong and often outspoken opinions. Picture: PA

Prior to Brendan leaving the show, there were reports he had fallen out with head judge Shirley Ballas over her critiques of him and his celebrity partner that year, Charlotte Hawkins.

Speaking of Brendan after it was announced he was no longer coming back to the show, Shirley said: "I've known Brendan Cole for a long time, I have a lot of respect for him, I think he's an amazing dancer, I think he's added a lot to the show and I think he's done very well with his students.

"I'm just sorry that he happened to think my critiques were personal when in actual fact they are not. My views are in order to help people improve, I want to see people improve, I want to see their journey."

When asked if she knew why he had been axed from the show, Shirley said: "I'm the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, I'm not he person who hires and fires."

