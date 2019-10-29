Corrie's Brooke Vincent reveals she's given birth to a baby boy and reveals unusual name

29 October 2019, 07:45 | Updated: 29 October 2019, 07:47

Brooke Vincent has given birth
Brooke Vincent has given birth. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Brooke Vincent has welcomed a son with footballer Kean Bryan

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has announced that she's given birth to a baby boy - revealing that she's named him Mexx S J Bryan.

Taking to Instagram to share the happy news, she wrote: "On Wednesday 23rd October at 8.14am Our Baby Boy Arrived. Mexx S J Bryan, you complete us 🌍💙".

Brooke's celeb friends rushed to offer their congratulations, Catherine Tyldesley writing: "Love you so much. Well done beautiful xxx.".

And Lucy Fallon added: "My heart."

View this post on Instagram

My Two 🌍

A post shared by Brooke Levi Vincent 🐝 (@brookelevivincent) on

Brooke, 27, who plays Sophie Webster on Corrie, announced in April that she and her Sheffield United footballer beau Kean Bryan were expecting.

Her character has been temporarily written out of the show - and left the cobbles to go and study.

Sally Dynevor - who plays her on-screen mum Sally Metcalfe - recently appeared to let slip Brooke's birthing plan.

Brooke is currently on maternity leave from Coronation Street
Brooke is currently on maternity leave from Coronation Street. Picture: Getty

She said: “Helen and Brooke are good. We had lunch together last week, which was very funny, we laughed a lot.

“Helen didn't have her children with her and Brooke is off to have her baby, so she has her baby next weekend.”

She added: “It's an exciting time for the girls.“They're lovely girls and we're very close, so it's lovely.”

