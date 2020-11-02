Brooke Vincent pregnant: Due date, baby sex and Instagram announcement

Brooke Vincent is going to be a mum-of-two. Picture: Instagram

When is Coronation Street Brooke Vincent’s baby due? And what do we know about her pregnancy?

Brooke Vincent is pregnant with boyfriend Kean Bryan, 12 months after giving birth to her first child Mexx.

The Coronation Street actress announced the news in an interview with OK! Magazine, saying she is over the moon to be expecting baby number two.

Alongside a photo of her blossoming bump, Brooke write: “Our special exciting news is out✨thank you @ok_mag for helping us make our announcement 💛”

But what do we know about Brooke Vincent’s pregnancy? Find out everything...

When did is Brooke Vincent’s due date?

28-year-old Brooke found out five weeks ago and was in her second trimester of pregnancy when she announced it.

This means she is due to give birth next Spring.

What do we know about Brooke Vincent’s baby?

Sophie Webster actress Brooke has said she is feeling ‘chilled’ about being a mum of two.

She told OK! magazine: "I'm quite chilled about it. I'm really lucky with Mexx, because he's a good baby.

"But I just think to myself, 'You don’t have any other option!' So if he's up all night crying, I can't give him to anyone, so I have to just deal with it.

"It's a perk having them together and growing together – that's what I really wanted."

Brooke is currently on maternity leave from Coronation Street after giving birth to Mexx with Kean, 24, in October 2019.

She told OK! she doesn't know what the sex of the baby is yet, but she is looking forward to giving little Mexx some company.

She told OK!: "I think it's more magnified when you're actually having a baby that you just want them to be healthy.

"It makes me want to cry thinking about it.

"I don't think I'm a soppy person, but the thought of him being a big brother and being caring really does make my little heart fuzzy."

