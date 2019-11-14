Brooklyn Beckham dating Marvel star Nicola Peltz, his fourth girlfriend in four months

Brooklyn's now linked to actress Nicola. Picture: Instagram

Since breaking up with Hana Cross, the star has been linked to a number of gorgeous women.

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has been having quite the few months, and is often spotted out and about partying.

The 20-year-old wannabe photographer broke up with his girlfriend of nine months, Hana Cross in July this year, and has already been associated with a long line of gorgeous women.

Brooklyn and Nicola were snapped out partying together recently and looked loved up. Picture: Instagram

Naturally, they've all been models, and also all older then him, and his most recent link is to Marvel actress and model, Nicola Peltz.

The beautiful blonde, 24, starred in Marvel's Inhumans and is four years older than Brooklyn, but apparently things are getting serious between the pair as he's apparently already met Nicola's family.

A source revealed to the Sun: "Brooklyn has already met her family and he gets on well with her brother, they even partied together".

The exciting news comes as a bit of a shock as the star has already been linked to actress and model Natalie Ganzhorn, 21, the daughter of golfing professional Sam Torrance, Phoebe, 27, and Kate Moss' younger sister, Lottie Moss, 21 since July.

He's clearly been making the most out of single life since he broke up with Hana, but his parents are apparently worried about the reputation it's giving him.

A source told The Sun: "Brooklyn is becoming quite prolific in his wooing. He has obviously inherited his dad’s charm.

"He’s not naturally the most gregarious of boys, but his success rate with girls is quite astonishing. His pals egg him on but David and Victoria are less impressed.

"They’ve spoken to him about his behaviour and warned him he can’t get away with certain things now he’s in the public eye.

"They are genuinely concerned about his reputation and have compared some of his antics to those of Calum Best.

"Just like Brooklyn, he was papped stumbling out of clubs with a new girl on his arm, week in, week out.

"If Brooklyn is going to be taken seriously as a professional photographer then this sort of behaviour isn’t exactly helpful."