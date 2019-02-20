Brooklyn Beckham gets his 'own wing' in £31 million Beckham mansion

20 February 2019, 10:48 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 11:43

Brooklyn Beckham will be given his own area in the Beckham mansion
Brooklyn Beckham will be given his own area in the Beckham mansion. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

David and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham, 19, is moving into his own 'home' in the residence of his family mansion in London.

Brooklyn Beckham, 19, is reportedly getting his own section in the Beckham family’s London mansion to give the teenager more privacy to spend with girlfriend Hana Cross.

The first son of Victoria and David Beckham is said to be having the rooms kitted out, with “no expense spared”.

According to The Sun, David and Victoria deemed it “more appropriate” for Brooklyn to have the private space as his relationship with model Hana Cross becomes more serious.

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross recently went public with their romance
Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross recently went public with their romance. Picture: PA

A family source told the publication: “David and Victoria love having Brooklyn at home when he’s in London.

“But he’s nearly 20 and they have decided that he needs some independence in some way.”

They continued: “It’s a great way for Brooklyn to make steps towards moving out, but not for good just yet.

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly having the area fully kitted out
Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly having the area fully kitted out. Picture: Getty

“And it means he can spend as much time with Hana as he likes.”

Brooklyn currently shares the London pad with his siblings Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13 and Harper, 7.

Brooklyn and Hana have been linked for months now, and recently went public with their romance.

