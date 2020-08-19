Brooklyn Beckham fans go wild as he calls fiancé Nicola Peltz 'my wife'

19 August 2020, 08:24

Are Nicola and Brooklyn already married?
Are Nicola and Brooklyn already married? Picture: Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham has dropped the biggest hint yet that he's already married...

Brooklyn Beckham has called his fiancé Nicola Feltz his 'wife' in a love-up Instagram post, further fuelling rumours that they're already married.

Nicola, 25, posted a photo of the two of them captioned: "My forever", prompting Brooklyn to reply: "My wife".

Fans rushed to offer their excitement, with one writing: "mmyyy heart ♥️".

my forever

Another added: "something you haven’t told us ? 😍💕".

A third wrote: "how beautiful you guys are💙☺️".

This isn't the first time Brooklyn has hinted that they're already wed - last week, he was photographed wearing what appeared to be a wedding band on his finger.

Sharing the photo to Instagram, Victoria wrote: "Love u so much @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham X 📷 @nicolaannepeltz."

Many of her followers rushed to question whether Brooklyn is married, with one writing: "Ooooooh that's a wedding ring...!!!!"

Another added: "Is brooklyn married already??"

And a third wrote: "Did they get married??"

Brooklyn, who has been dating model Nicola, 25, for eight months, announced that they were engaged in July.

He shared a photo of the two of them - taken by his sister Harper - and wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

"I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby."

