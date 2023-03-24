Brooklyn Beckham reveals huge tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz's face on his arm

24 March 2023, 11:30 | Updated: 24 March 2023, 11:39

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Brooklyn Beckham revealed a tattoo of Nicola Peltz's face on his arm while on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week.

Brooklyn Beckham, 24, has shown off his tattoo tribute to his wife Nicola Peltz, 28.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's son revealed the huge tattoo during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, showing off the inking of Nicola's face on his right arm.

Just below the tattoo of Nicola, he has the lyrics of the song she walked down the aisle to when they got married in April 2022.

During the interview, Brooklyn revealed he has around 80-100 tattoos in total, with the portrait of Nicola and the song lyrics being the latest additions.

Brooklyn Beckham shows off his new tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz on The Jennifer Hudson Show
Brooklyn Beckham shows off his new tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Picture: The Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube

Many of these tattoos are tributes to his wife, including her name on his neck, her surname across his chest and her eyes inked on the back of his neck.

In May 2022, following their wedding, Brooklyn had his vows to Nicola tattooed on the inside of his arm.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Met Gala 2021
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Met Gala 2021. Picture: Getty

The vows read: "Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always.

"Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream. You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day.

"Having you in my life is the best thing that has ever happened to me as you have made me become the man I am today.

"I have been looking forward to this day for so long, because today is the day I get to marry you, my forever babe, my love and my best friend, Nicola - today you become my partner, my other half - and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you.

"I promise to be the best partner, the best husband and man and to always take care of you, to make you laugh, feel safe and more importantly loved.

"I can't wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine."

Brooklyn Beckham shows off a tattoo of his wedding vows to Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham shows off a tattoo of his wedding vows to Nicola Peltz. Picture: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham has a tattoo of Nicola Peltz's eyes on the back of his neck
Brooklyn Beckham has a tattoo of Nicola Peltz's eyes on the back of his neck. Picture: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Brooklyn and Nicola started dating in October of 2019 and made their relationship official to the public in January 2020.

In July 2020, the pair got engaged and wed on 9th April 2022 at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

