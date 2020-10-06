Brooklyn Beckham unveils giant tattoo of fiancé Nicola Peltz on his neck

Brooklyn Beckham has unveiled a new tattoo of Nicola's eyes. Picture: Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Brooklyn Beckham has sent fans wild after revealing a huge tattoo of Nicola's eyes on the back of his neck.

David Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn, 21, has unveiled his latest inking - a huge tribute to his fiancé Nicola Peltz on his neck.

Brooklyn, who got engaged to Nicola, 25, in July after eight months of dating, revealed his new tattoo of her eyes on Instagram.

Read more: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner Donald Fear bombarded by DMs asking for money

He posted a series of photos and videos showing him applying lipstick to Nicole, and the new tattoo was visible on the back of his neck.

One person commented: "Wait are those Nicolas eyes on the back of his neck..?"

Despite many in the comments clocking onto the tattoo, Brooklyn did not mention his new inking in the caption, instead plugging his mum's new beauty range.

He wrote: "Posh is back ❤️ @victoriabeckhambeauty @victoriabeckham @nicolaannepeltz".

Read more: David Beckham pens emotional message to sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz after night out

Brooklyn announced the news that he's proposed to Nicola back in July, via an adorable engagement photo taken by his sister Harper.

He wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx".

Brooklyn recently sent fans wild after referring to Nicola as 'my wife' in a loved-up Instagram post, fuelling rumours that they are already married.

Nicola posted a photo of the two of them captioned: "My forever", prompting Brooklyn to reply: "My wife".

Fans rushed to offer their excitement, with one writing: "mmyyy heart ♥️".

Another added: "something you haven’t told us ? 😍💕".

A third wrote: "how beautiful you guys are💙☺️".

NOW READ:

Victoria Beckham fuels rumours son Brooklyn is already married to Nicola Peltz