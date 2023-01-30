Brooklyn Beckham criticised for using lavish ingredient in simple pasta dish

Budding chef Brooklyn Beckham has sparked a debate after using a generous serving of black truffle in his latest cooking video.

Brooklyn Beckham has been criticised after he used truffle while making his latest pasta dish.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham has been sharing his favourite recipes with his followers over the past few months in a bid to carve out a career in food.

But the budding chef’s latest video didn’t go down well as he made creamy truffle tagliatelle pasta, adding plenty of extra truffle.

Brooklyn started by preparing the sauce using a generous helping of truffle before adding extra black truffle shavings as a garnish at the end.

Brooklyn Beckham has been criticised for his recipe videos. Picture: Instagram

The 23-year-old captioned the clip: “In my kitchen, no such thing as too much truffle.”

Depending on the type of truffle Brooklyn used, it could have cost from £20 to hundreds of pounds for a single ounce, which led many followers to call him ‘out of touch’.

One person commented: “These people live in a different world most people can barely afford to eat at the moment and this kid is waffling on about truffle.”

A second wrote: "I wish I could afford the idea of 'no such thing as too much truffle'."

“Delicious ! Could you do a cheaper version ? Truffle is expensive,” asked another person.

Brooklyn Beckham added truffle to his pasta. Picture: Instagram

However, another hit back: “Some comments are out of this world. I cannot afford truffle either but still I enjoyed the video and really don’t care who and how he bought it. What about unfollowing him instead of writing mean comments.”

There were also a few criticisms of his finished product, with one writing it needs 'more pasta water', while another said: "That would be nowhere near enough for me to not be hungry.”

This comes after Gordon Ramsay defended Brooklyn’s videos saying that he “didn’t ask to have famous parents”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about the criticism that Brooklyn has received, Gordon explained: “It's hard, isn't it? Because he didn't ask for that level of intrusion from having famous parents.

“It probably came off a certain way, but it's not his fault.”

