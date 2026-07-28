Busted's James Bourne shares rare health update and reveals he's still 'not out of the woods’

James Bourne told fans he would explain his health issues 'soon'. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The singer, 42, underwent 'major surgery' to 'extend his life' after he was forced to bow out of the latest Busted vs McFly arena tour.

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McBusted singer James Bourne has shared a rare update on his ongoing health struggles, almost one year after he was forced to pull out of the band's latest tour.

The singer-songwriter, 42, has been battling a mystery illness in recent months and revealed that he would have to undergo "major surgery" to "extend his life" in a shocking statement earlier this year.

Just one day before the Busted vs McFly's first arena show kicked off in September 2025, he withdrew due to the unknown condition, although he reassured fans there was still "hope" for him yet.

During one emotional performance on tour, his upset bandmate Matt Willis told fans he was "really f***ing sick" but didn't clarify exactly what he was suffering from.

James Bourne (right) was forced to pull out of Busted's last arena tour due to illness. Picture: Instagram

Now, James has announced that he's stepping back from social media but will share more details on what's been happening on a popular music steaming platform instead.

He told fans on X: "As I'm taking a break from the gram, I'll be posting an update soon about what's going on with my health in my Spotify bio.

"It's a long story. Still not out of the woods yet. Thanks for your support and patience."

Fans flooded his post with well wishes and told him to "take all the time needed".

"All people want is for you to be and get healthy man. Your boys miss you (McBusted) and the rest of us just want to see you flying about on stage again. Take care of yourself," wrote one concerned follower.

"Get well soon James ❤️ Sending you all my support, love and hugs ❤️ I love you so much!," added another.

A third commented: "We all miss you so much, but your health has to come first. Take all the time you need to look after yourself and be sure you’ll all be waiting for you."

"Been thinking of you James, keep fighting the fight ❤️," added a fourth.

As I’m taking a break from the gram, I’ll be posting an update soon about what’s going on with my health in my Spotify bio . It’s a long story. Still not out of the woods yet. Thanks for your support and patience. — James Bourne (@JamesBourne) July 24, 2026

Despite his illness, James has been quietly working on a 'passion project' behind the scenes.

Over the summer he released a new album called Murder At The Gates – the soundtrack for a dark murder mystery musical with a comedy twist.

At the time of release in July, he said: "I didn't want my health to stop me from promoting this project because I've put 13 years of my life into it."

Speaking to The Sun, he confessed there was "a fear of not finishing it" but added that he had to "give this to the people".

He told fans he was preparing to undergo "major surgery" to "extend his life". Picture: Getty

James continued: "With everything going on with my health, I have been given the gift of time.

"I was given a lot of time back when I wasn't touring. It was like turning a negative into a positive.

"It was such a shame to have to drop out from the tour, because I love touring so much.

"But you have to turn negative into positive. They're the conversations I've had with my closest friends. I wanted to take the time I'd been given and deliver this album."

James's latest comments come after worried fans noticed that he had deleted his Instagram account earlier this month, causing further speculation about his health status.