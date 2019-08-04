Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson ‘secretly marry in Las Vegas’

Cara Delevingne has married long-time girlfriend Ashley Benson weeks after the couple sparked engagement rumours. Picture: Getty

The British supermodel and the Pretty Little Liars actress tie the knot in front of Sophie Turner, Charlize Theron and The Jonas Brothers, according to reports

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly married in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas.

The British supermodel, 26, and the Pretty Little Liars actress, 29, are said to have tied the knot after a year of dating at the Little Vegas Chapel on the world-famous strip, Las Vegas Boulevard.

Reports claim the ceremony was conducted by an Elvis Presley impersonator, who declared the duo "wife and wife" in front of celebrity guests including Sophie Turner, Charlize Theron and The Jonas Brothers.

The newlyweds allegedly both wore back, with Ashley opting for high heels and a bouquet, and wrapped their wedding celebrations up with a string of pictures in a pink Cadillac.

Cara Delevingne has allegedly been dating actress Ashley Benson since May 2018. Picture: Getty

Owner of the Little Chapel Michael Kelly told The Sun On Sunday: "They were sure about what they are doing and they were sure about what they mean to each other.

"They were clearly devoted to each other and they had the biggest smiles on their faces.

"You could see that they were serious about what they were doing but having the most fun. They wanted it simple, quiet and easy."

The couple went public with their romance in June 2019. Picture: Getty

The secret ceremony comes just weeks after the pair sparked engagement rumours when they were spotted wearing matching rings on holiday in Saint-Tropez.

Cara and Ashley were first romantically linked last year when they worked together on punk-rock movie Her Smell, with reports claiming they began dating in May 2018.

The London-born model confirmed their relationship in June 2019 when she posted a video of the couple kissing on Instagram.

When asked about her decision to finally go public, she told E! News: "I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know – it’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?"

In August 2018, Ashley explained she likes to keep her love life out of the spotlight, telling People: "I think it’s the best way in any relationship.

"I’ve always been very private about them and I think it’s just better … I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible."