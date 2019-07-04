Carol Vorderman does 'OVER 20,000 SQUATS A YEAR' to keep perfect bum and 25-inch waist in shape

Carol Vorderman has opened up about her intense workout routine, which helps her to maintain her 25-inch waist and perfect bum. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The 58-year-old reveals exactly how she keeps her size 8 figure trim as she opens up to Lorraine Kelly in a candid body confidence chat

Carol Voderman has revealed she does over 20,000 squats a year to keep her pert bum in shape.

The 58-year-old said she maintains her size 8 figure by hiking and walking for 12 to 20 miles twice a week, and also makes time for tens of thousands of strength training exercises.

Sharing her fitness tips and tricks with breakfast presenter Lorraine, the ex-Countdown brainbox admitted she hadn't weighed herself since the 90s but keeps a close eye on her famous figure by seeing how she looks and feels in clothes.

"I’m probably about a size 8 to 9 at the moment. I’ve always had a small waist, I think I’m about 25 inches around my waist.". Picture: Instagram

Speaking about body confidence to breakfast presenter Lorraine, she said: "I haven’t weighed myself since 1999.". Picture: Getty

Opening up about body confidence as part of the ITV morning show's mini-series, Body Confidential, she said: "I haven’t weighed myself since 1999.

"I don’t actually know how much I weigh and I don’t care because I go on my dress size, thank god for lycra!

"I’m probably about a size 8 to 9 at the moment. I’ve always had a small waist, I think I’m about 25 inches around my waist. If I put on a bit of weight, I know I have, and I go up to a size 11.

"A larger size 10, that’s kind of my boundary for where I’m happy.”

The TV star also admitted she enjoys exercising out in the fresh air and loves hiking and walking for 12 to 20 miles twice a week.

But that doesn't stop the mother-of-two putting a huge amount of effort in when it comes to the gym: “In terms of squats, or the equivalent of squats, I probably do over 20,000 a year... that's a lot."

Carol Vorderman admitted to Lorraine Kelly that she hasn't weighed herself since 1999. Picture: Getty

Revealing how her figure has changed over the years, she explained to Lorraine that hormones have played a large part in her weight fluctuation.

She continued: "As you go through the menopause things change.

“I had what’s called a mirena coil. I put on a stone in two weeks. It gives off hormones as well, so I had it removed and it took me a year to lose the weight.

"I went through this terrible hormonal depression, and I don’t use that word lightly, it really was awful."

Carol Vorderman’s Body Confidential will air on Thursday July 4th. You can catch Lorraine on weekdays at 8.30am on ITV.