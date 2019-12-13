Caroline Flack arrested and charged with assault after 'row with boyfriend Lewis Burton'

The star has been charged with ABH. Picture: Getty + Instagram

The Love Island presenter will appear in court on Monday.

Caroline Flack has been arrested and charged for actual bodily harm after she had an alleged row with Lewis Burton, her boyfriend .

The Love Island presenter, 40, has been arrested and accursed of attacking her tennis pro beau, 27, at her home in Islington, where he was reportedly taken to hospital after the rumoured argument.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Caroline Flack's boyfriend, Lewis Burton

Lewis has been dating Caroline since August. Picture: Getty

According to The Daily Star, there was a whopping six police cars spotted outside the star's home on December 12th, and officers were called to a "domestic disturbance."

A police spokesperson confirmed the news, sharing a statement with Metro.co.uk: "Caroline Flack of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating.

"She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

READ MORE: Caroline Flack goes public with her new boyfriend Lewis Burton, weeks after breaking off engagement to Andrew Brady

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted.

"He was not seriously injured."

The pair started dating and went public with their relationship in August, only weeks after Caroline's engagement to Apprentice star Andrew Brady was called off.

Caroline was due to present Winter Love Island, which starts on January 6th, but at the moment it's unknown whether or not she will still be doing so.

Caroline Flack's representatives have been contacted by Heart for a comment.