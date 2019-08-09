Caroline Flack parties with posts loved-up Instagram with new boyfriend Lewis Burton

9 August 2019, 15:12

Caroline Flack is loved-up with her new boyfriend Lewis
Caroline Flack is loved-up with her new boyfriend Lewis. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Caroline and Lewis have been dating for a few weeks - and recently went Instagram official

Caroline Flack and new boyfriend Lewis Burton were spotted partying in London last night after going to see Waitress in the theatre in the west end.

The Love Island host, 39, and Lewis, 27, partied at celeb hotspot Groucho after the musical, where they reportedly partied until 2am.

Caroline posted a love-up selfie of the pair of them in a garden, drawing a white heart over the top of the pic.

Caroline and Lewis are Instagram official
Caroline and Lewis are Instagram official. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Lewis seemingly confirmed their relationship on his own Instagram story while they were in Ibiza, posting a photo of the pair of them together captioned 'self confessed'.

It is thought that the caption is in reference to Caroline previously describing herself as a 'self-confessed' cougar.

Lewis and Caroline have been dating for a few weeks, following her split from Danny Cipriani.

A source told The Sun of their relationship: “Caroline and Lewis were introduced through mutual friends and have really hit it off. They’ve been on several dates now and are getting on really well.

“Lewis has been a true gent to Caroline and has patiently waited to see her.

Caroline has been dating tennis player Lewis for a few weeks
Caroline has been dating tennis player Lewis for a few weeks. Picture: Instagram

“She has been jetting back and forth between London and Majorca as she juggles her presenting commitments but they have been spending time together when they can.

“They feel comfortable in each other’s company and it seems to be going in the right direction.”

Caroline has in the past been relentlessly criticised by cruel trolls for her decision to date younger men.

She wrote in her autobiography: "It began to go wrong when Harry was pictured coming out of my house one morning. And once that was out, it was open season.

"After that, anyone could say anything. In the street people started shouting at me 'paedophile' and 'pervert'."

