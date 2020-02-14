Caroline Flack breaks social media silence as she awaits trial for alleged assault of boyfriend Lewis Burton

Caroline Flack has shared a photo on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Caroline Flack has returned to Instagram with a defiant photo ahead of her appearance in court.

It’s been a turbulent couple of months for Caroline Flack, after she was charged with assault back in December following an alleged argument with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

And after previously being "advised to stay off social media", 40-year-old Caroline has now returned with a collage of her dog.

In the snaps, the former Love Island presenter can be seen snuggling up with her beloved pooch Ruby while wearing a black bra top.

She simply captioned the post with a red love heart, and while it’s racked up more than 100k likes, Caroline has disabled comments from her fans.

This comes after Caroline was accused of hitting Lewis, 27, over the head with a lamp, with Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court hearing a 999 call in which Burton allegedly said: “She tried to kill me, mate.”

She pleaded not guilty to assault, and is currently on bail and awaiting trial to begin on March 4.

Lewis has been openly supportive of his girlfriend, and denied he was hit with a lamp, writing on his Instagram: “It’s heartbreaking I can’t see my girlfriend over Christmas. What I witnessed today was horrible.

“She did not hit me with a lamp… Arguments do happen every day in every relationship. Gutted I am not allowed to protect her right now.”

He also denied they have split, writing on social media: "Caroline is my girlfriend. Anything else you read is untrue."

Lewis also reportedly reached out to her on Instagram earlier this week.

Despite Caroline being banned from contacting Lewis as part of her bail, Lewis reportedly left a comment beneath a video posted by Mollie Grosberg, showing Caroline climbing a wall at The Castle Climbing Centre.

According to Mail Online, Lewis' page wrote "You're both useless" alongside a love heart emoji, but it has now been deleted.

In the clip, the presenter can be seen laughing, with the caption reading: "We are professional climbers #healthiswealth."

Meanwhile, Caroline posted a message to her followers where she announced she was going to speak out as the time had come for her to be honest.

She wrote: "I'm going to speak today... mine and my families life [sic] is no longer up for entertainment or gossip." But she is yet to speak out.

