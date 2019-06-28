Caroline Flack gives awkward response as Keith Lemon asks her about Harry Styles relationship

Caroline Flack gives awkward response as Keith Lemon asks her about Harry Styles relationship. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Emma Clarke

Caroline Flack was NOT happy after being asked about her former relationship with Harry Styles.

Love Island host Caroline Flack featured on Keith Lemon's new shopping show on ITV2 last night - but there was one question that left her a little miffed.

The Celebrity Juice presenter brought up Flack's alleged relationship with ex-One Direction star, Harry Styles, asking: "Did you go out with him or was that just nonsense picture?" to which Flack responded with a shrug and a smile.

Keith Lemon asks Caroline Flack about her alleged relationship with Harry Styles. Picture: ITV

Not one to drop things, Lemon pressed: "Oh right then, that says enough things. 'Cos I remember when you were on Juice, I think you were worried I was gonna slate you for it."

He continued: "But I said my biggest concern was bonfire night's going to be really rubbish, because he's not old enough to get sparklers, which was true."

Lemon then added: "Because he was at an age where he couldn't have a drink, what did you do, just go bowling?"

Caroline Flack then shrugs, clearly not wanting to answer the question.

The rumours first circulated in 2011, when Caroline was aged 31 and Styles was aged 17.

They met through The X Factor, and caused quite a stir after being pictured together on several occasions.

Even to this day, both parties have denied a romantic connection and refuse to answer questions about it. Yikes!