Caroline Flack’s new boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, is ‘playing her’, warns his ex

5 August 2019, 08:06 | Updated: 5 August 2019, 08:08

Caroline Flack has been warned over her new boyfriend
Caroline Flack has been warned over her new boyfriend. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island host Caroline Flack has been warned that her new boyfriend Lewis is 'on the rebound'.

Caroline Flack recently went official with her new boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, as she was spotted kissing him in Ibiza this week.

But now it could be fresh heartache for the 39-year-old Love Island host, as the tennis professional’s ex girlfriend has claimed he's ‘playing her’ and ‘on the rebound’ in a brutal new interview.

Lauren Rose says she split with Lewis just 11 weeks ago and confessed she’s found it hard to see him move on so quickly.

The singer-songwriter even insisted Lewis was begging her to join him on a romantic trip to the Maldives just two weeks ago, as she said: "He's just playing us both."

Talking to The Mirror, she added: "I know it’s a rebound but that will show in time. He's still in love with me."

Read More: Love Island's Francesca Allen FINALLY addresses Caroline Flack 'feud' days after Aftersun snub

According to the publication, Lewis told his ex he’s just "mates" with TV star Caroline and is still texting her from Ibiza.

Caroline is yet to speak out over the claims, however the pair seem to be pretty loved up after Lewis shared their first photo together on Friday.

In the snap, Lewis - who is a professional tennis player and model - could be seen lying down while Caroline wrapped her arms around him and kissed him on his cheek.

Other photos from Spain also saw the pair passionately kissing as Caroline grabbed his shirt and pulled him towards her and they were also pictured holding hands together on O Beach Ibiza.

Read More: Caroline Flack, 39, goes public with new boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27

A source recently told The Sun: "Caroline and Lewis were introduced through mutual friends and have really hit it off. They’ve been on several dates now and are getting on really well.

"Lewis has been a true gent to Caroline and has patiently waited to see her.

"She has been jetting back and forth between London and Majorca as she juggles her presenting commitments but they have been spending time together when they can.

View this post on Instagram

Nikki beach ❤️🌴

A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on

"They feel comfortable in each other’s company and it seems to be going in the right direction."

This comes after Caroline split from her ex-fiancé and Apprentice bad boy Andrew Brady last year.

She has since been linked to the likes of Danny Cipriani and AJ Pritchard.

