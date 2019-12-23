Caroline Flack shares worrying message about ‘worst time of her life’ ahead of assault court case

Caroline Flack has shared a worrying message. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

Caroline Flack has posted a message to her Instagram followers saying she ‘doesn’t know who to trust’.

Last week it was revealed that Laura Whitmore would be taking over Caroline Flack on this year’s Winter Love Island.

Caroline is due in Highbury Corner Court today (23 December) after being charged with assault by beating following an alleged row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

But just hours before her hearing, the 40-year-old posted an emotional Instagram message saying she is ‘lost’ and ‘doesn't know who to trust’.

Writing to her 2.3million followers, the star said: “This is the worst time of my life. I don’t know where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust. Or who I even am.”

Caroline shared a message with her Instagram followers. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Caroline congratulated her pal Laura when she was confirmed as the new host of winter Love Island.

“I’m glad it’s Laura. She loves the show as much as I do,” the star wrote on Instagram.

Reaching out to her fans, she added: “Again.. Thank you so much for your continuous messages of support. It’s a really tough time… But I‘m doing all I can to keep my head above water and sort this all out.”

Following the controversy, Caroline’s boyfriend Lewis, 27, has spoken out to defend his girlfriend, writing on his own social media: “I’m tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt this is someone’s life.

“Caroline is the most lovely girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn’t deserve any of this.”

Friends and family have also been supporting Caroline, with a source telling The Sun on Sunday, they have been "utter rocks" through this difficult time.

"Caroline accepts that she needs to make some lifestyle changes and so she will undergo therapy in the new year," the insider said.

“She’s also considering a couple of luxury detox or rehab retreats — including the Cabin Chiang Mai in Thailand where loads of celebrities go to recuperate for stress-related issues.

“Caroline is looking forward to resuming her career in the summer, healthier, happier and brighter than ever before.”

Police confirmed Caroline had been arrested in a statement last week, saying: “Caroline Flack of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating.

“She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

“This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted. He was not seriously injured.”

After Caroline’s arrest hit the headlines, she announced her decision to step down from Love Island, saying: “In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six.

“I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”