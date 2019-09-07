Who is Catherine Tyldesley? Coronation Street actress and Strictly 2019 contestant

Catherine is a contestant on this year's Strictly
Catherine is a contestant on this year's Strictly. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Catherine Tyldesley is a contestant on this year's Strictly Come Dancing - here's everything you need to know about the Coronation Street star

Strictly Come Dancing is back, and we can't wait to find out what the latest set of stars have in store for us this year.

One of this year's contestants is Catherine Tydlesley - here's everything you need to know about her.

Who is Catherine Tyldesley? What's her age and background?

Catherine, 35, is a singer and actress best known for playing Eva Price on Coronation Street between 2011 and 2018. She is from Walkden, Greater Manchester, and has also appeared in Holby City, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Sorted, Florence Nightingale Red Riding, Shameless and Trollied.

Read more: Jamie Laing may QUIT Strictly following painful foot injury

She announced she'd be joining Strictly 2019 on Instagram, writing: "It’s Official!!!!! Hold onto your jazz pumps kids!!! Tune in this Sat @bbcone @bbcstrictly#Godlovesatrier #MrBean #strictly#dance #ballroom"

Who is Catherine Tyldesley's husband Tom?

Catherine is married to Tom Pitfield, and the pair welcomed their son Alfie into the world in 2014.

What has Catherine said about Strictly Come Dancing?

She recently appeared on This Morning and told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that she “can’t really dance”, adding: “I’m terrified.

When I was in theatre school I swerved dancing classes!”

When is Strictly Come Dancing back on TV?

Strictly 2019 starts on Saturday 7 September on BBC One.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2018?

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned winners of Strictly Come Dancing last year.

