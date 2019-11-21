Catherine Tyldesley’s husband opens up on health scare for son Alfie, 4, during family holiday

Catherine Tydesley's husband opened up about their son's health scare. Picture: PA Images/ITV/Instagram

Catherine Tyldesley's husband has revealed both he and their son fell ill on holiday.

While holidays are supposed to be a time for relaxing, the start of former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley’s recent family break was anything but.

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 36, and her husband Tom Pitfield recently jetted abroad with their son Alfie to enjoy some sunshine as the temperatures drop in England.

However, Tom revealed he and four-year-old Alfie were both taken to hospital during the vacation.

Taking to Instagram to keep his followers updated, Tom wrote on Tuesday: "It's been quite the week.

"A 27 hour delay to start the holiday followed by the hospital for me and numerous visits to the Dr for Alf."

Giving a shout out to his wife, Tom continued: "Thank you so much @auntiecath17 for looking after us, always scary in a foreign country."

Before adding: "Couple of days left to reclaim a holiday. It’s amazing what sand in between your toes and sun on your face can do for recovery."

Fans were quick to show their concern, as one wrote: "Hope you feel better soon 🤞 x"

Another wrote: "What’s happened. Hope your all ok Tom xx," while a third added: "Oh my goodness. Hope your all ok, sending love ❤️."

While Catherine is yet to speak out about the ordeal, she went on to share a throwback snap of herself holding baby Alfie along with a poignant message.

She wrote: "A Moment of Pure Gratitude.

"From the moment they placed you upon my chest, and you looked up at me with your beautiful big eyes. You had me. I love you. I love the bones of you. The smell of you. I could lose myself in that sweet smell for days. When you laugh my heart feels fit to burst.

"When you sing with me my soul shines brighter than you could imagine. When you cry my heart bleeds. When you’re poorly I am consumed by you- nothing else matters. Not a single thing."

She went on: "You, my son are the greatest blessing to me and all around you. You light up this world with your kind heart and your awesome, hilarious sense of humour. I’ve got you baby boy. Always. Thankyou for understanding me. Thankyou for supporting me. Our souls are so connected.

The actress finally added: "My best friend. What a honour is motherhood. What power. #blessed #grateful for this time. So precious."

Catherine welcomed Alfie with Tom back in March 2015 and the couple got married a year later.

The star left her role as Eva Price on Corrie last year to spend more time with her family.