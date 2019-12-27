Celebrity babies born in 2019: Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Oscar Ramsey, Rex Swash and more

All the adorable celebrity babies welcomed into the world this year.

The year is drawing to a close, and 2019 has been a big year adorable celebrity babies being born.

Stars including Meghan Markle, Stacey Solomon, Marnie Simpson and Kim Kardashian have all welcomed new additions to their families this year.

Here is a round-up of photos of all the celeb tots born in 2019.

Rex Swash

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash announced the birth of Rex back in May. Joe shared a photo of Stacey just after giving birth on Instagram, writing: This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come.

"Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X".

Oscar Ramsey

Gordon Ramsey and his wife Tana welcomed their fifth child in April.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the celebrity chef wrote: "After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar.

"Please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx"

Rox Johnson

Ex-Geordie Shore star and her boyfriend Casey Johnson welcomed baby Rox in October.

Announcing the birth on Instagram, Marnie wrote: "Rox Johnson 💕
"29.10.19
"8.1

"We adore you so much our beautiful boy."

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first baby in May.

Prince Harry announced the news to the press, saying: "It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.

"How any woman does what they  do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled. We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Psalm West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child Psalm via surrogate in May.

She took to Twitter to announce the news, writing: "He's here and he's perfect!".

Jack Crouch

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch welcomed their fourth child - a son named Jack - into the world in June.

Peter announced the news on Twitter, writing: "Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well".

He then clarified that he was joking about naming his son after Liverpool player Divock Origi, adding: "Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat".

Mexx S J Bryan

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent and her Sheffield United footballer partner Kean Bryan welcomed their baby Mexx S J Bryan in October.

Brooke announced the news on Instagram, writing: "On Wednesday 23rd October at 8.14am Our Baby Boy Arrived. Mexx S J Bryan, you complete us."

