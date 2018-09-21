All the celebrity babies born in 2018 so far

From Royals to rockstars, it seems everyone is having a baby this year. Here's all of 2018's bundles of joy so far...

We aren't even half way through the year and there's already been a huge celebrity baby boom for 2018.

From the likes of Coleen Rooney to The Rock, here are all the celebs that have added to their brood or become parents for the first time this year!

Christine and Frank Lampard - September 21st

The presenter beamed as she clutched newborn Patricia Charlotte Lampard, whilst former England star Frank Lampard rested a comforting hand on his wife's shoulder.

Patricia is the couple's first child together, whilst Frank has two children, Isla and Luna, from a previous relationship.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams - September 5th

Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews became a father for the first time after wife Vogue Williams gave birth to a baby boy in the early hours of September 5th.

The couple named their new tot Theodore.

Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall - September 1st

Declan Donnelly, aka one half of Ant and Dec, and his wife Ali Astall have become first time parents to a baby girl named Isla Elizabeth Anne.

Besotted dad Dec shared a picture of his newborn's hand wrapped around his finger.

Amy Childs - September 1st

Already mum to little Polly, the former TOWIE beauty has welcomed a son into her family. She is yet to reveal the name.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher - August 25th

McFly star Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna added to their brood with a third son - little Max Mario.

Max already has two big brothers - Buzz and Buddy.

Harry Kane and Kate Goodland - August 8th

Footballing superstar and World Cup 2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane announced that fiancée Kate had given birth to baby Vivienne Jane Kane with absolutely NO pain relief at all.

The couple already have a daughter named Ivy.

Joe Wicks and Rosie Jones - July 30th

The Body Coach became a father for the first time after former page 3 girl Rosie gave birth to their daughter. The couple have announced that they've chosen the name Indie for their first born.

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato - July 26th

The showbiz couple announced that they'd added to their brood after Luisana gave birth to their first daughter, Vida. Vida is a younger sister to Noah, 4, and Elias, 2.

Russell Brand - July 2018

It is believed that Russell Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, welcomed their second child in July this year - although it has not yet been confirmed by the couple.

The pair already share a one year old daughter named Mabel.

Bear and Carly in Ireland.

Katie Waiseel - July 21st

The former X Factor contestant proudly announced on her Instagram page that she'd given birth to her first child - a boy named Hudson. The star revealed she had a hefty 24 hour labour - ouch!

Sharon Marshall - July 11th

The This Morning soap expert welcomed a baby girl called Betsey, which ITV announced on This Morning's Instagram.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black - June 30th

23-year-old Olympic diver Tom Daley welcomed a baby son into the world with 43-year-old Dustin Lance Black. The couple have named their tot Robbie Ray, in memory of Tom's father, who passed away from cancer.

Jaqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne - June 25th

The former EastEnders actress and her estranged husband Dan Osborne welcomed their second daughter Mia, who will be little sister to 3-year-old Ella - and judging by their cute snap it seems the siblings are bff's already!

Helen Flanagan - June 22nd

Corrie star Helen gave birth to her second daughter - Delilah Ruby Sinclair. She is younger sister to 3 year old Matilda, and Helen revealed that she was 'healthy and weighted 6lbs 15oz.

Cloud 9

Eva Longoria - June 20th

The 42 year old welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Santiago Enrique Bastion (Santi for short) with her husband Jose Baston. The name 'Santiago' is Spanish for Saint James.





Zara and Mike Tindall - June 18th

The royal couple welcomed a baby girl weighing 9lb 3oz, who is the Queen's seventh great-grandchild and 19th in line to the British Throne. A name is yet to be revealed!



Credit: Getty

Cher Lloyd - May 25th

The former X Factor contestant gave birth to a baby girl, Delilah-Rae, with her husband Craig Monk. The 24-year-old married her husband Craig Monk on 18th November 2013, less than a year after they first met.

Adam Thomas - May 20th

The former Emmerdale actor announced that he and wife Caroline had welcomed a baby girl, Elsie-Rose on May 20th. Adam already has a three-year-old son Teddy.

Alec Baldwin - May 18th

The 60-year-old actor and his 34 year-old-wife Hilaria welcomed their fourth child together, naming him Romeo Baldwin. The tot weighed a health 81b 2oz at birth.

Romeo, Amagansett, June 2018

Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend - May 16th

The couple welcomed baby Miles into the world, who was conceived via IVF. He is baby brother to their daughter Luna, who was also conceived via IVF.

Miranda Kerr - May 7th

The Australian supermodel welcomed baby Hart with her husband Evan Spiegel - the CEO of Snapchat. Hart will be younger step-brother to 6 year old Flynn, whom Miranda shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

@stellarmag by @ninomunoz

Katherine Jenkins - April 24th

The 37 year old opera star gave birth to a baby boy named Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas. Together they already have a daughter, Aaliyah.

The Rock - April 23rd

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian welcomed a baby girl on the same day that the Royal Prince was born. They named her Tiana Gia Johnson, and she is his third daughter.

Prince William and Kate Middleton - April 23rd

The royal couple welcomed their third child, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, on St Georges Day at 11.01am. The new tot is now 6th in line to the throne, behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Khloe Kardashian - April 12th

Days after it was reported that boyfriend Tristan had cheated on her, Khloe welcomed baby True as the newest member of the Kardashian family.

Noel Fielding - April 7th

Whilst there's been no official confirmation from the GBBO host, he was spotted with partner Lliana Bird walking through London with their newborn on April 7th. The secretive celeb hasn't posted anything on social media accounts as of yet.

Angela Scanlon - 25th February

The One Show presenter gave birth to her first child, a baby girl called Ruby Ellen Horgan, at the end of February.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney - 15th February

Coleen welcomed son number 4 into the world mid-february, and named him Cass Mac Rooney. He's the first Rooney child to have a name beginning with 'C' - his three older brothers named Kit, Klay and Kai, all share the same initials.

Kylie Jenner - 1st February

The 20 year old hid her entire pregnancy from the world right up until she gave birth. She and partner Travis Scott named their little girl Stormi.

stormi webster

Aston Merrygold - 30th January

Former JLS member and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Aston became a dad to baby boy Grayson Jax.

Danny Jones - 27th January

McFly guitarist Danny and wife Georgia became parents to baby boy Cooper Alf Jones.

Ayden Callaghan and Sarah-Jayne Honeywell - 24th January

Ex-Cbeebies presenter Sarah-Jayne gave birth to her second son, Indiana. Her husband, who used to star in Hollyoaks, revealed that their new tot will be nicknamed Indy.

Heidi Range - 21st January

Former Sugababes singer Heidi become a mum after welcoming her first child with husband Alex Partakis.

Kim Kardashian West - 15th January

Kim and Kanye's surrogate baby is their third youngster, and the showbiz couple named her Chicago.

Baby Chicago

Ore Oduba - 9th January

The former Newsround presenter became a father for the first time after his wife Portia gave birth to baby Roman.

Abbey Clancy - 3rd January

The model and wife of footballer Peter Crouch gave brith to baby number three only a few days after New Years. The couple opted for a simple name - Johnny.

