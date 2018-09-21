All the celebrity babies born in 2018 so far
21 September 2018, 11:04
From Royals to rockstars, it seems everyone is having a baby this year. Here's all of 2018's bundles of joy so far...
We aren't even half way through the year and there's already been a huge celebrity baby boom for 2018.
From the likes of Coleen Rooney to The Rock, here are all the celebs that have added to their brood or become parents for the first time this year!
Christine and Frank Lampard - September 21st
The presenter beamed as she clutched newborn Patricia Charlotte Lampard, whilst former England star Frank Lampard rested a comforting hand on his wife's shoulder.
Patricia is the couple's first child together, whilst Frank has two children, Isla and Luna, from a previous relationship.
Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We’re so in love @franklampard
Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams - September 5th
Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews became a father for the first time after wife Vogue Williams gave birth to a baby boy in the early hours of September 5th.
The couple named their new tot Theodore.
Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall - September 1st
Declan Donnelly, aka one half of Ant and Dec, and his wife Ali Astall have become first time parents to a baby girl named Isla Elizabeth Anne.
Besotted dad Dec shared a picture of his newborn's hand wrapped around his finger.
Amy Childs - September 1st
Already mum to little Polly, the former TOWIE beauty has welcomed a son into her family. She is yet to reveal the name.
Tom and Giovanna Fletcher - August 25th
McFly star Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna added to their brood with a third son - little Max Mario.
Max already has two big brothers - Buzz and Buddy.
Harry Kane and Kate Goodland - August 8th
Footballing superstar and World Cup 2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane announced that fiancée Kate had given birth to baby Vivienne Jane Kane with absolutely NO pain relief at all.
The couple already have a daughter named Ivy.
Joe Wicks and Rosie Jones - July 30th
The Body Coach became a father for the first time after former page 3 girl Rosie gave birth to their daughter. The couple have announced that they've chosen the name Indie for their first born.
Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato - July 26th
The showbiz couple announced that they'd added to their brood after Luisana gave birth to their first daughter, Vida. Vida is a younger sister to Noah, 4, and Elias, 2.
Cómo explicar que nos explota el corazón de amor? Que no nos alcanzan las horas del día para contemplarla. Le agradezco a Dios por hacernos este regalo de vida y alegría! Porque mirar sus ojos es mirar el cielo mismo! Te amamos hasta el infinito y más allá. Te esperábamos no solo para crecer como familia... nos diste luz, esperanza, en fin sos y serás nuestra Vida del alma!! #regalodedios #feliz #family #ourprincess
Russell Brand - July 2018
It is believed that Russell Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, welcomed their second child in July this year - although it has not yet been confirmed by the couple.
The pair already share a one year old daughter named Mabel.
Katie Waiseel - July 21st
The former X Factor contestant proudly announced on her Instagram page that she'd given birth to her first child - a boy named Hudson. The star revealed she had a hefty 24 hour labour - ouch!
Andy and I are elated to announce the birth of our darling son Hudson. Born at 2:25am on 07.21.18, our Little Man made his big debut after a legendary 24 hr labor. Mummy and Baby are doing great, Daddy is already on diaper duty! Baby Hudson we both love you incredibly and unconditionally, and are eternally grateful to be on this journey called life with you. Here is to our next chapter. Love Mama Bear x #announcement #babyboy #hudson #welcome #love #family #baby #wedidit #laboranddelivery #nyc #mountsinai #mom #dad #mamabear #papabear
Sharon Marshall - July 11th
The This Morning soap expert welcomed a baby girl called Betsey, which ITV announced on This Morning's Instagram.
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black - June 30th
23-year-old Olympic diver Tom Daley welcomed a baby son into the world with 43-year-old Dustin Lance Black. The couple have named their tot Robbie Ray, in memory of Tom's father, who passed away from cancer.
Jaqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne - June 25th
The former EastEnders actress and her estranged husband Dan Osborne welcomed their second daughter Mia, who will be little sister to 3-year-old Ella - and judging by their cute snap it seems the siblings are bff's already!
My little family is complete! Mia Osborne is so beautiful! The birth went well and I can’t thank my family enough. @selinajossa @toniosborne1 @danosborneofficial.. Me and baby are healthy and resting now. Welcome to the world baby girl! Ella is the best big sister! So caring and sweet. Thanks for the kind messages, love to you all! X
Helen Flanagan - June 22nd
Corrie star Helen gave birth to her second daughter - Delilah Ruby Sinclair. She is younger sister to 3 year old Matilda, and Helen revealed that she was 'healthy and weighted 6lbs 15oz.
Eva Longoria - June 20th
The 42 year old welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Santiago Enrique Bastion (Santi for short) with her husband Jose Baston. The name 'Santiago' is Spanish for Saint James.
So Monday was our 2 year anniversary and I didn’t forget, I was just too sleepy to post! My wonderful husband sent me these gorgeous flowers and I’m giving him a baby ! I’m the luckiest woman in the world to have a husband like Pepe and I pray we have 50 more years of many blessings, much laughter and endless happiness! Happy Anniversary Amor Mìo!
Zara and Mike Tindall - June 18th
The royal couple welcomed a baby girl weighing 9lb 3oz, who is the Queen's seventh great-grandchild and 19th in line to the British Throne. A name is yet to be revealed!
Cher Lloyd - May 25th
The former X Factor contestant gave birth to a baby girl, Delilah-Rae, with her husband Craig Monk. The 24-year-old married her husband Craig Monk on 18th November 2013, less than a year after they first met.
Adam Thomas - May 20th
The former Emmerdale actor announced that he and wife Caroline had welcomed a baby girl, Elsie-Rose on May 20th. Adam already has a three-year-old son Teddy.
Alec Baldwin - May 18th
The 60-year-old actor and his 34 year-old-wife Hilaria welcomed their fourth child together, naming him Romeo Baldwin. The tot weighed a health 81b 2oz at birth.
Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend - May 16th
The couple welcomed baby Miles into the world, who was conceived via IVF. He is baby brother to their daughter Luna, who was also conceived via IVF.
Miranda Kerr - May 7th
The Australian supermodel welcomed baby Hart with her husband Evan Spiegel - the CEO of Snapchat. Hart will be younger step-brother to 6 year old Flynn, whom Miranda shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.
Katherine Jenkins - April 24th
The 37 year old opera star gave birth to a baby boy named Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas. Together they already have a daughter, Aaliyah.
Andrew, Aaliyah and I are proud to announce the arrival of our gorgeous son Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas. His middle names honour our late fathers who live on in our little ‘Defender of Men’ (Meaning of Xander). Our family, our home and are hearts could not be more full of love & we are incredibly grateful for the gift of being parents to these beautiful children. Cwtches to you all xxx #birthannouncement #familyoffour
The Rock - April 23rd
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian welcomed a baby girl on the same day that the Royal Prince was born. They named her Tiana Gia Johnson, and she is his third daughter.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
Prince William and Kate Middleton - April 23rd
The royal couple welcomed their third child, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, on St Georges Day at 11.01am. The new tot is now 6th in line to the throne, behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Khloe Kardashian - April 12th
Days after it was reported that boyfriend Tristan had cheated on her, Khloe welcomed baby True as the newest member of the Kardashian family.
Noel Fielding - April 7th
Whilst there's been no official confirmation from the GBBO host, he was spotted with partner Lliana Bird walking through London with their newborn on April 7th. The secretive celeb hasn't posted anything on social media accounts as of yet.
Angela Scanlon - 25th February
The One Show presenter gave birth to her first child, a baby girl called Ruby Ellen Horgan, at the end of February.
Coleen and Wayne Rooney - 15th February
Coleen welcomed son number 4 into the world mid-february, and named him Cass Mac Rooney. He's the first Rooney child to have a name beginning with 'C' - his three older brothers named Kit, Klay and Kai, all share the same initials.
Kylie Jenner - 1st February
The 20 year old hid her entire pregnancy from the world right up until she gave birth. She and partner Travis Scott named their little girl Stormi.
Aston Merrygold - 30th January
Former JLS member and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Aston became a dad to baby boy Grayson Jax.
Danny Jones - 27th January
McFly guitarist Danny and wife Georgia became parents to baby boy Cooper Alf Jones.
Ayden Callaghan and Sarah-Jayne Honeywell - 24th January
Ex-Cbeebies presenter Sarah-Jayne gave birth to her second son, Indiana. Her husband, who used to star in Hollyoaks, revealed that their new tot will be nicknamed Indy.
World meet Indiana Fox Callaghan photographed by the incredible @bundlesofjoyphotography I highly recommend you get booking. 6 years ago I met @sjhoneywell and 6 years later we have the most wonderful perfect family. Couldn’t be more in love or prouder of all of them. Must say thanks again to Dr Flood of @nhs_lincoln_maternity for coming in on late notice and dealing with a very tricky procedure to deliver Indiana safely and repair my beautiful wife too. A big thank you to all the staff there who were superb from first to last minute. http://www.honeymumster.com/single-post/2018/02/26/Dramatic-Birth-Anyone #love #family
Heidi Range - 21st January
Former Sugababes singer Heidi become a mum after welcoming her first child with husband Alex Partakis.
Kim Kardashian West - 15th January
Kim and Kanye's surrogate baby is their third youngster, and the showbiz couple named her Chicago.
Ore Oduba - 9th January
The former Newsround presenter became a father for the first time after his wife Portia gave birth to baby Roman.
Abbey Clancy - 3rd January
The model and wife of footballer Peter Crouch gave brith to baby number three only a few days after New Years. The couple opted for a simple name - Johnny.
