Celebs Go Dating thrown into chaos as star storms off set leaving bosses scrambling

Celebs Go Dating has seen a celebrity storm off set. Picture: ITV/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

The Chase star Mark Labbett reportedly left Celebs Go Dating filming early, with bosses unsure if he would return to the show.

Celebs Go Dating saw one of their contestants 'storm off' the show after filming overran, leaving producers scrambling.

The new series which stars celebrities such as Kerry Katona and Liv Hawkins is currently filming, however relations on set were left hanging by a wire when The Chase favourite Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett left filming early.

Insiders say the ITV star- who split from girlfriend Hayley Palmer in 2020- 'threw a strop' after an 11 hour filming day and reportedly chose to exit the show early.

A source told The Sun: "The Beast threw a strop the other week and walked off as filming overran and he wasn’t happy about it. It was a really long day, around 11 hours, and none of them expected it to go on for so long."

Mark Labbett reportedly stormed off the Celebs Go Dating set. Picture: ITV

They added: "The others put up with it, but Mark isn’t one to hide what he was feeling. He made it clear he’d had enough and stormed out, leaving filming altogether.

"Bosses were scrambling behind the scenes and everyone was really stressed about whether he would come back, but luckily after getting a good night’s sleep, Mark calmed down and returned to set the next day."

Mark Labbett is a favourite on The Chase. Picture: ITV

This comes after sources claimed Mark fell asleep during one of his dates, with sources saying: "Mark was yawning a lot and drifted off briefly.

"It was a bit of an awkward moment. It's safe to say there wasn't much of a spark between them."

Despite this, Mark was excited to join the show, revealing: "I’m a bit nervous about doing this because it is outside my comfort zone but, at the same time, it’s an opportunity to do something I wouldn’t normally do and let’s face it, it’s a chance to meet and date interesting women, what more could I want?"

Paul Carrick Brunson, Anna Williamson, Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn and Tom Read Wilson provide support on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Channel 4

Prior to Mark taking part in the show, insiders told the publication: "Everyone loves the Chasers and The Beast has a big fan base of his own, too.

"Nearly a year on from his split, Mark’s ready to find The One. And he is intrigued to see how the agency experts handle his approach to dating."

Mark Labbett was previously in a relationship with Hayley Palmer. Picture: Instagram/Mark Labbett

Mark was previously in a relationship with TV presenter Hayley Palmer from 2023-2024 and married to his second cousin Katie from 2014-2020.

Speaking about his connection with Hayley, Mark claimed: "She's a lovely lady and I was very lucky to date her for a year, and as I said: it's me, I got old. There's been no one since Hayley."