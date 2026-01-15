Celine Dion shares touching tribute to husband on anniversary of his death

15 January 2026, 17:11

Celine marked the 10th anniversary of her late husband René's death.
Celine marked the 10th anniversary of her late husband René's death. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Pop icon Celine Dion was happily married to her beloved husband René Angélil for over 20 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celine Dion has shared a touching tribute to her late husband René Angélil on the 10th anniversary of his tragic death.

She marked her heartbreaking loss with a poignant photo of her beloved partner, which was propped on top of a piano to mark his impressive music career.

The Canadian singer, 57, described the ongoing grief she still felt a decade after her spouse and former talent manager passed away from throat cancer.

In January 2016, René lost his life aged 73 following a lengthy battle with the devastating disease – and Celine, who was married to him for 21 years, has never recovered.

Next to the Instagram snap featuring a bittersweet portrait, the mum-of-three, who shares three sons with René, wrote: "Mon amour, ten years without you feels like just a day, and yet each day feels like a decade…

"Ten years without your caress, and yet every day I feel your touch… We miss you more than we can bear, but you taught us to be strong.

"We love you more, every day and every year.

"Céline, RC, Nelson and Eddy xx."

The couple were happily married for over 20 years.
The couple were happily married for over 20 years. Picture: Getty

The Power Of Love songstress first met René when she auditioned for him in 1980, aged 12-years-old.

Seven years later, when Celine was 19, the pair went on their first date but it took another six years for them to go public with their relationship.

The lovebirds got engaged and tied the knot in December 1994 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Montréal, Canada.

Fast forward to 2001 and their first son, René-Charles Angélil, was born.

They also share twin boys Nelson and Eddy, who were welcomed into the world nine years later in 2010.

Celine famously took a two-year break from her career in 1999 to care for René after he was first diagnosed with throat cancer.

He recovered, but in 2014 the same cancer returned, prompting the chart-topping singer to take another hiatus.

Sadly, the music producer died just two days before his 74th birthday.

"René Angélil, 73, passed away this morning at his home in Las Vegas after a long and courageous battle against cancer," a spokesperson for the family announced on 14th January 2016.

"The family requests that their privacy be respected at the moment."

Celine and René's eldest son René-Charles was just 15-year-old at the time, while his younger brothers Nelson and Eddy were only five.

