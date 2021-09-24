Cheryl pulls out of performance as she shares grief after Sarah Harding's death

Cheryl has had to drop out of a gig. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images/Instagram

Cheryl has pulled out of a Birmingham Pride performance while mourning Sarah Harding.

Cheryl has dropped out of her performance at Birmingham Pride following Sarah Harding's death.

Girls Aloud star Sarah passed away at the age of 39 earlier this month after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

And now Cheryl has said the loss has made her ‘emotionally and physically unable to perform.’

Cheryl shared an apology on her Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old wrote: "Saying goodbye to somebody you spent such a massive piece of your life with is like nothing else.

"My heart is heavy. Grief is such a harsh experience and an absolute rollercoaster of emotions. Questions without answers and pain without resolve. So tumultuous and constant.

"With that said I ams so sorry but I really am not emotionally, mentally or physically able to perform for you this Saturday at Birmingham Pride.

"I apologise wholeheartedly and I can only hope for your understanding (I promise I will make it up to you somehow).

Cheryl has said her grief is 'so painful' after Sarah Harding's death. Picture: Alamy

"I feel now I just need some time to sit with my feelings and process the grief... Nothing prepares you for this bit."

Birmingham Pride has also released a statement saying it will donate Cheryl's fee to a cancer charity.

The event said: "Naturally we are disappointed that Cheryl is unable to perform for us all this weekend, but we fully understand and respect her decision.

“Personal loss and grief, in the big scheme of things are far more important than any single performance."

This comes after Sarah's bandmates paid tribute to their friend after the news of her death was announced.

Nadine Coyle wrote: “I am absolutely devastated!! I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!! I know so many of you will be feeling this way.

“For now I’m sending so much love to you!!! ❤️❤️”

While Kimberly Walsh said her ‘heart is broken’, adding: “Your fire burned so bright and you loved, lived and laughed so hard. Sending love and strength to everyone who is grieving today.”

Sarah’s death was announced by her mum, Marie, on the star's Instagram page.