TOWIE star Chloe Lewis reveals baby son's horrific allergic reaction to suncream

4 March 2020, 11:56 | Updated: 4 March 2020, 12:19

The TOWIE star says she feels like 'the worst mum ever' after her baby boy Beau had the reaction to suncream.

Chloe Lewis has opened up about her baby son Beau's horrific allergic reaction to suncream, revealing that she felt like 'the worst mum ever' after the incident.

Chloe Lewis revealed her son has suffered an allergic reaction to suncream
Chloe Lewis revealed her son has suffered an allergic reaction to suncream. Picture: Instagram

The former TOWIE star, 28, took to her Instagram stories to share a video of the red mark on her 20-week-old son's face.

She said: "Oh baby boy look at your eye, look at your eye."

Chloe also shared a photo of Beau before the incident to warn other mums.

View this post on Instagram

How holidays have changed 😜🤪

A post shared by C H L O E | L E W I S (@chloelewis91) on

She captioned the adorable snap: "My Beau blue eyes 💙 so excited to see you grow but at the same time want you to stay small forever.

"This was the last picture of him before he had an allergic reaction to sun cream (I feel like the worst mumma ever 😢) Be super cautious of what your putting on your baby’s skin it’s so important 😢 lesson learnt, now just trying to get my baby better lots of cuddles ♥️".

Fans rushed to offer Chloe messages of support, with one writing: "Oh no, nothing more upsetting. Hope he’s on the mend now xx".

Another added: "I hope he’s ok soon. Don’t be hard on yourself! X".

A third wrote: "Please don’t feel guilty- we can’t be 100% right all the time!"

